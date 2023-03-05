Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: runners and riders, a horse-by-horse guide

Rachael Blackmore riding A Plus Tard to victory in the Gold Cup last year - David Fitzgerald/GETTY

The Gold Cup is a horse race second only to the Grand National in the nation's affections. Run on the Friday of the four-day Cheltenham Festival, the race has the ability to change the lives of horses, jockeys, owners and trainers – in no small part owing to the £625,000 prize fund.

Last year's edition was won by A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the event. A Plus Tard had jumped the final fence alongside Minella Indo, a stablemate and defending champion, but pulled away in front of the grandstand.

Posters featuring Blackmore's winning moment have appeared on the London Underground, but with the whip she was carrying carefully airbrushed out. The Jockey Club, owners of the Cheltenham racecourse, say the decision "recognises there are diverse views on the whip".

A Plus Tard will be back in the running this year and is among the favourites in the ante-post market. Galopin Des Champs leads the betting, with Noble Yeats, the winner of the 2022 Grand National, also well backed.

The following 23 horses have been announced on the long-list for entry into this year's Gold Cup. The final selection will be approximately half this number. Last year there were 11 horses on the start line.

The race itself is at 3.30pm on Friday, March 17.

Cheltenham Gold Cup horses and odds for 2023

Name (nationality) age, owner, trainer – odds

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 8, Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell, Lucinda Russell – 10/1

A mercurial talent, whose inconsistencies make him both a dangerous and tantalising betting proposition. His win at Cheltenham on trials day vaulted him back into the conversation for this but performances this season prior did little to inspire confidence. Has a lot to find on form with Bravemansgame on recent evidence. Angels Breath (IRE) 9, Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett, Sam Thomas – 50/1

Returned to action after a marathon absence of 1121 days at Kempton in January. Was pulled up that day but can clearly be expected to make huge strides after that reappearance. This race looks several bridges too far for him at this point though, as does the Ryanair for which he is also entered. A Plus Tard (FR) 9, Cheveley Park Stud, Henry de Bromhead – 6/1

Last year’s winner and something of a specialist when it comes to putting up big performances at Cheltenham. However, comes in under something of a cloud this year having been pulled up in November’s Betfair Chase – his only appearance this season. Relationship with Rachael Blackmore is a massive plus, though. Bravemansgame (FR) 8, John Dance and Bryan Drew, Paul Nicholls – 8/1

The best chance of a British-trained winner and has done nothing but impress this season. His rousing success in the King George on Boxing Day underlined his class but he lacks the Cheltenham experience of some of his rivals – his only run at Prestbury Park coming at the 2021 festival. Capodanno (FR) 7, Mr John P. McManus, W. P. Mullins – 33/1

A classy seven-year-old who but one who might prove just shy of the level needed to win a Gold Cup. His Grade 1 win at Punchestown to end last season was a big step forward but that came in a relatively weak race and he has been found out by top-class rivals before. This is his only Cheltenham entry though. Conflated (IRE) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott – 8/1

Gordon Elliott’s leading hope leaped back into Gold Cup contention after his win in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Fell in last year’s Ryanair when looking beaten behind Allaho but that trip looks a bit sharp for him in truth. Eliott will be hoping stable jockey Jack Kennedy is fit enough to take the ride. Coole Cody (IRE) 12, Mr W. Clifford, Evan Williams – 100/1

A Cheltenham specialist, who cemented his place in festival history when winning last year’s Plate. Much more comfortable in handicaps and that looks to be the direction he should go with his powers understandably waning at the age of 12. Eldorado Allen (FR) 9, J P Romans & Terry Warner, Joe Tizzard – 100/1

Caught between a rock and a hard place as a competitive Grade 2 horse, who’s likely never going to win a Grade 1 but would often be weighted out of a handicap. Another who found Bravemansgame’s tempo too hot to handle at Kempton and will likely be found in the same predicament in the Gold Cup. Envoi Allen (FR) 9, Cheveley Park Stud, Henry de Bromhead – 50/1

Once considered a horse capable of winning a Gold Cup, Envoi Allen winning one now would represent a major shock. Certainly not a busted flush, as evidenced by his Grade win at Down Royal earlier this season, but ultimately his ability in a serious top-level race was exposed when 31 lengths behind Bravemansgame at Kempton on Boxing Day. Franco de Port (FR) 8, Bruton Street V W, P. Mullins – 100/1

A solid yardstick for a race like this but that’s probably as far as it goes. Has not won in over two years but in his defence has been keeping pretty lofty company throughout, both in Ireland and France. He is entered for the cross country and his status in that market would suggest that is the likely target. Fury Road (IRE) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott – 25/1

Came within a neck of winning at the festival in 2020 and has a Grade 1 chase to his name since then. Was no match for either Conflated or Galopin Des Champs in his two starts this season and with his owners needing a top contender for the race they sponsor, you suspect the Ryanair could be where he goes. Ga Law (FR) 7, The Footie Partnership, Jamie Snowden – 100/1

Lightly raced and clearly talented but fell on his only start over three miles in January and as such remains completely untested over a Gold Cup trip. Would surely be a huge gamble by connections to go for the big prize this time round. Entered for the Ryanair and that’s surely a more a likely destination. Galopin des Champs (FR) 7, Mrs Audrey Turley, W. P. Mullins – 5/4

Should already be a festival winner but fell at the last with the Turners at his mercy last year. Has recovered well and three Grade One wins since, including the Irish Gold Cup over three miles, mean he is very much the horse to beat on this season’s form. The pick of the four entered by Willie Mullins. Galvin (IRE) 9, Mr R. A. Bartlett, Gordon Elliott – 50/1

Has seen his form tail off alarmingly after being sent off 100/30 for last season’s Gold Cup, with just one win in the bright light amidst three other shocking efforts. Nothing reported amiss after he finished miles off the pace in the Savills over Christmas and he’d need a remarkable turnaround to get competitive. The Grand National could be his target. Hewick (IRE) 8, Mr T. J. Mcdonald, John Joseph Hanlon – 20/1

On paper he looks a tad short of the level required for a race like this but he has been in excellent form this season, winning both the Galway Plate and American Grand National. Held every chance in the Kerry National when unseating Jordan Gainford and will not be undone by a lack of stamina if lining up for the Gold Cup. Minella Indo (IRE) 10, Mr Barry Maloney, Henry de Bromhead – 20/1

The Gold Cup winner in 2021 has struggled to recapture that level of form since and it would be a shock to see him regain his crown this year. That said, his price does offer each-way possibilities and his win over Stattler at Tramore on New Year’s Day suggests a place finish is within range if things fall right for him. Noble Yeats (IRE) 8, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Emmet Mullins – 7/1

Bucking the trend of Grand National winners who have struggled to train on. Has won two of his three starts this season, including a win in the Grade Two Many Clouds at Aintree, and put in a good showing when third behind Ahoy Senor at Cheltenham last time. A thorough stayer but questions as to whether he has the class for a race like this. Protektorat (FR) 8, Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales, Dan Skelton – 12/1

Won the Betfair Chase this season before coming up short behind Ahoy Senor at Cheltenham in January. Perhaps needed that run after a short mid-season layoff and should certainly come on plenty for that effort. Ran a big race when third in the Gold Cup last season and perfectly capable of matching, if not bettering, that. Royale Pagaille (FR) 9, Mrs S. Ricci, Venetia Williams – 50/1

An admirable stayer but one for whom the top level always appears to represent a bridge too far. When on song he’s an excellent galloper and he would come more into the equation should the conditions come up heavy. However, he’s never come within 14 lengths of a winner in five Grade-1 starts. Shishkin (IRE) 9, Mrs J Donnelly, Nicky Henderson – 10/1

An intriguing entry. The wheels came off in last season’s Champion Chase but he has since righted the ship, winning the Ascot Chase in fine style. While he appears to be relishing a step up in distance, the Gold Cup would represent a completely different challenge for a horse who has never gone beyond 2m5f. The Ryanair is surely the race for him. Sounds Russian (IRE) 8, Claxby & Co, Ruth Jefferson – 16/1

An intriguing candidate, who still has room to improve after just 12 runs under rules. Has graduated from the handicap ranks with aplomb this season and ran a massive race when second to Ahoy Senor on trials day. Obvious drawback is his lack of a Graded win and that has to raise questions about whether he has the ability for this level. Stattler (IRE) 8, Mr R. A. Bartlett, W. P. Mullins – 13/2

A confirmed stayer who won last year’s National Hunt Chase over four miles. Is still progressing as an eight-year-old but has not yet won a Grade One and as such he must prove he has all the tools to better the best in this division. Eight lengths behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Another of the Mullins quartet. The Real Whacker (IRE) 7, Neville, Mann, Duffus and Dennis, Patrick Neville – 50/1

A quite incredible rise to prominence after starting the season tailed off in Pertemps qualifier. He has since won twice at Cheltenham, most recently in the Grade 2 Dipper on New Year’s Day. However, he’s still a novice and as such it would be a shock to see him cast into water this deep rather than targeting Brown Advisory on Wednesday.

Odds correct as of February 27

Should Shishkin run in Cheltenham Gold Cup or Ryanair Chase?

Shishkin, already a Supreme Hurdle and Arkle Chase winner, returned to his imperious best on Saturday 18 winning the Betfair Ascot Chase, his first attempt over two miles five furlongs over fences.

Since he won an epic dual with Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot 13 months ago he has bombed out after a mile when favourite in the Champion Chase, been diagnosed with a rare bone condition, came back in the Tingle Creek, and struggled with pace and breathing which required a wind operation.

Now that he has the horse back and has solved one dilemma, that Shishkin needs further than two miles, Nicky Henderson has another; does he take what he calls the "sensible" option and run in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham or does he step him up in distance again and go for Gold over three miles, two furlongs?

The Telegraph’s racing experts, Marcus Armytage and Charlie Brooks, make the case for each.

Run him in the Ryanair Chase, says Marcus Armytage

There are few more popular sights in racing than a good horse returned to the top table so why, now, go and spoil that by risking everything in the Gold Cup? That is for another day.

On Saturday Shishkin proved he gets two miles five furlongs absolutely fine and though he galloped through the line, you’d have to wonder if he has so much speed that he would get the trip in the Gold Cup.

The Ryanair is not, granted, as prestigious or valuable as the Gold Cup but Imperial Commander won a year before going on to win the Gold Cup so it is a proven stepping stone and I can’t remember many Gold Cup winners who had never run three miles before. What is more, owners Joe and Marie Donnelly have already won a couple of Gold Cups with Al Boum Photo so it’s not as if their cupboard is bare in that department.

And with Allaho, the winner for the last two years, out of the Ryanair it looks Shishkin's race to lose. The second favourite, Blue Lord, ran very flat last time at Leopardstown and will have to up his game again to beat Shishkin. The Gold Cup looks a much better race this year. The time to take the next step up in trip is at Aintree in the Bowl, then if he stays it have fun in King Georges and Gold Cups next season.

Risk him in the Gold Cup, says Charlie Brooks

It would be a tragedy if Shishkin doesn’t run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Having won the Arkle at the 2021 Festival, he deserves to have the chance to prove that he is a champion.

Nico De Boinville clearly feels that he now needs to race at a slower tempo to keep him happy, and given that he also settles very well in his races, the extra seven furlongs of the Gold Cup over the trip at Ascot on Saturday should hold no fear for trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Mr. Donnelly. Indeed, it could be said that Shishkin is now crying out to race over further.

Henderson’s team have done an incredible job to get the nine-year-old back into such sparkling form, but it would be a backward step to now lower their sights towards the Ryanair Chase now that he is in his prime.

The Ryanair Chase, formerly known as the Cathcart, is not a championship race. It’s a consolation heat for horses that have neither the speed for the Champion Chase nor the stamina for the Gold Cup. So it would be a grave insult to Shishkin to ask him to take that option.

It would be senseless to wait a year for the Gold Cup. His sire Sholokhov has already sired a Gold Cup winner in Don Cossack. Nothing is certain with horses. By next year he could be retired in a field or giving kids rides on Margate beach. So Messrs Henderson and Donnelly should throw caution to the wind and go for it.