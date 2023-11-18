Cheltenham flats fire deemed 'suspicious' by police

Crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue were called to Clarence Square in Cheltenham on Thursday

Two women are in hospital after a fire at a block of flats, which police are now treating as suspicious.

The blaze at Lisle House in Clarence Square, Cheltenham, was reported at 19:55 GMT on Thursday.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in a critical condition linked to smoke inhalation.

A woman in her 60s was also taken to hospital and a number of other people were assessed at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the fire.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk