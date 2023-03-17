Cheltenham Festival tips: Experts on best bets and 12 horses to watch on Day 4

Cheltenham Festival continues Friday on Day 4 in what has been a thrilling week of racing but it’s now time for the Gold Cup.

It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.

There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.

The Irish trainers contiue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 4 on Friday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival started on Tuesday 14 March and finishes Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips

Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin and Alex Hammond’s tips for Day 4

Tips via Sky Bet

13:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle: Lossiemouth (Alex Hammond, 7/4)

Alex Hammond: “[On Lossiemouth] Didn’t get the smoothest run when beaten for the first time at the DRF and can bounce back here.”

14:50 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Registered as The Spa Novices’ Hurdle): Stay Away Fay (Ed Chamberlin, 20/1)

Ed Chamberlin: “[On Stay Away Fay] Stays all day!”

15:30 – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase: Galopin Des Champs (Oli Bell, 2/1), Stattler (Ed Chamberlin, 11/1), Noble Yeats (Alex Hammond, 9/1)

Oli Bell: “[On Galopin Des Champs] Would have bolted up last year and won well last time, I don’t have doubts about the trip and think class will win.”

Ed Chamberlin: “[On Stattler] Not as flashy as Galopin Des Champs but is a grinder suited to the Gold Cup test.”

Alex Hammond: “[On Noble Yeats] National winner. Gone from strength to strength. Tried to give weight to rivals in Cotswold and can finish in the places.”

16:10 – St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase: Chris’s Dream (Alex Hammond, 8/1)

Alex Hammond: “[On Chris’s Dream] Revitalised by two runs/wins in points and classy back form, so should run well here.”

16:50 – Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase: Allegorie De Vassy (Alex Hammond, 3/2)

Alex Hammond: “[On Allegorie De Vassy] Unbeaten since joining Willie Mulllins and there should be much more to come over fences.”

Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 4

Tips via Paddy Power

13.30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle: Blood Destiny

“If heavy appears in the going, it suits Blood Destiny because then it becomes a stamina race.

“I don’t see pace in this race to make it a slog but if the ground gets really testing and the track makes it a slog, it definitely goes in Blood Destiny’s favour”

14:10 - County Hurdle: Ballyadam

“If I was going for a tip, I’d be with Ballyadam. I thought he ran well behind Gaelic Warrior and at 25/1, he’s probably overpriced.”

14.50 - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle: Corbetts Cross

“I’m with Corbetts Cross. He’s longer than Three Card Brag in the betting now which really suits me. He’s a potential super star and I’m with him.

“Three Card Brag has done nothing wrong. Sandor Clegane ran well behind Goodland at Leopardstown but Goodland flopped in the Ballymore.”

“I’ve been with Corbetts Cross from the word go and I’m not going to turn my back on him. Whether he wins the Albert Bartlett or not, he’ll be a Gold Cup horse at some stage.”

15.30 – Gold Cup: Galopin Des Champs

“I’ve always been a Galopin Des Champs fan and I’m not going to desert him now. I couldn’t win a Gold Cup for Willie Mullins, but Paul Townend could be on the verge of winning a third for him.”

16.10 - Festival Challenge Cup Hunters’ Chase: Vaucelet but the value is in Chris’s Dream

“I’m a Vaucelet fan. Billaway at 8/1 is an each way shout but Chris’s dream at 10/1 is the value. Vaucelet is a big, big runner.”

16.50 - Paddy Power Mares’ Chase: Alegorie De Vassy

“There’s a worry about Alegorie De Vassy jumping right but she’s been jumping straight of late so hopefully she does that again on Friday. She’s the class horse in the race. If you wanted to oppose her, you’d have to go really big on someone like Riviere D’etel.

“I hope it’s in the balance for Paul Townend to be leading rider and he has to go out and make a huge effort. If he does that, she [Alegorie De Vassy will win].

17.30 - Martin Pipe Hurdle: Spanish Harlem

“Spanish Harlem has improved this week, but so has Cool Survivor and Imagine. This is a competitive race and one of the novices will win it. I hope it is Spanish Harlem as that would round out an incredible week for Michael O’Sullivan.

“But at a price, Spirit of Legend. I’d be with Spanish Harlem, but for double digit value, Spirit of Legend.”

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

1. Stage Star - 15/2

2. Notlongtillmay - 40/1

3. Mighty Potter - 4/6

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

1. Good Time Jonny - 9/1

2. Salvador Ziggy - 10/1

3. Mill Green - 22/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1