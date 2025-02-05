Cheltenham Festival past winners and race results

Paul Townend celebrates winning a second Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Galopin Des Champs - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

The Cheltenham Festival is the meeting for which every person involved in jump racing dreams of a winner.

Be it Grade 1 races or handicaps, the racing is the most competitive and high-octane of any throughout the jumps season – with the Cheltenham Gold Cup being the sport’s most prestigious race.

Here, Telegraph Sport lists the winners of every race at the meeting over the last five seasons. Click here for Telegraph Sport’s dedicated Cheltenham Festival tipping service.

Tuesday

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1 )

2024: Slade Steel (Henry de Bromhead) 7/2

2023: Marine Nationale (Barry Connell) 9/2

2022: Constitution Hill (Nicky Henderson) 9/4J

2021: Appreciate It (Willie Mullins) 6/1

2020: Shishkin (Nicky Henderson) 6/1

My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2024: Gaelic Warrior (Willie Mullins) 2/1F

2023: El Fabiolo (Willie Mullins) 11/10F

2022: Edwardstone (Alan King) 5/2F

2021: Shishkin (Nicky Henderson) 4/9F

2020: Put The Kettle On (Hendry de Bromhead) 16/1

Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

2024: Chianti Classico (Kim Bailey) 6/1

2023: Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell) 6/1J

2022: Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell) 10/1

2021: Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith) 28/1

2020: The Conditional (David Bridgewater) 15/2

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2024: Lossiemouth (Willie Mullins) 8/13F

2023: Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead) 9/4J

2022: Marie’s Rock (Nicky Henderson) 18/1

2021: Black Tears (Mrs Denis Foster) 11/1

2020: Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead) 9/4

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Constitution Hill is out to attempt to regain his crown in the Champion Hurdle this season - PA/John Walton

2024: State Man (Willie Mullins) 2/5F

2023: Constitution Hill (Nicky Henderson) 4/11F

2022: Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead) 8/11F

2021: Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead) 11/10F

2020: Epatante (Nicky Henderson) 2/1F

Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2024: Lark In The Morning (Joseph O’Brien) 9/1

2023: Jazzy Matty (Gordon Elliott) 18/1

2022: Brazil (Padraig Roche) 10/1

2021: Jeff Kidder (Noel Meade) 80/1

2020: Aramax (Gordon Elliott) 15/2

National Hunt Chase

2024: Corbetts Cross (Emmet Mullins) 15/8

2023: Gaillard Du Mesnil (Willie Mullins) 10/11F

2022: Stattler (Willie Mullins) 2/1

2021: Galvin (I Ferguson) 7/2

2020: Ravenhill (Gordon Elliott) 12/1

Wednesday

Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2024: Ballyburn (Wilie Mullins) 1/2F

2023: Impaire Et Passe (Willie Mullins) 5/2

2022: Sir Gerhard (Willie Mullins) 8/11F

2021: Bob Olinger (Henery de Bromhead) 6/4F

2020: Envoi Allen (Gordon Elliott) 4/7F

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2024: Fact To File (Willie Mullins) 8/13F

2023: The Real Whacker (Patrick Neville) 8/1

2022: L’Homme Presse (Venetia Williams) 9/4F

2021: Monkfish (Willie Mullins) 1/4F

2020: Champ (Nicky Henderson) 4/1

Coral Cup (Grade 3)

2024: Langer Dan (Dan Skelton) 13/2

2023: Langer Dan (Dan Skelton) 9/1

2022: Commander Of Fleet (Gordon Elliott) 50/1

2021: Heaven Help Us (Paul Hennessy) 33/1

2020: Dame De Compagnie (Nicky Henderson) 5/1F

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Listed)

2024: No race

2023: Delta Work (Gordon Elliott) 11/10F

2022: Dleta Work (Gordon Elliott) 5/2F

2021: Tiger Roll (Mrs Denis Foster) 9/2

2020: Easysland (David Cottin) 3/1

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Jonbon is hot favourite for this year’s Queen Mother Champions Chase - PA/Tim Goode

2024: Captain Guinness (Nicky Henderson) 5/6

2023: Energumene (Willie Mullins) 6/5F

2022: Energumene (Willie Mullins) 5/2

2021: Put The Kettle On (Henry de Bromhead) 17/2

2020: Politilogue (Paul Nicholls) 6/1

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

2024: Unexpected Party (Damn Skelton) 12/1

2023: Maskada (Henry de Bromhead) 22/1

2022: Global Citizen (Ben Pauling) 28/1

2021: Sky Pirate (Jonjo O’Neill) 14/1

2020: Chosen Mate (Gorodn Elliott) 7/2F

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

2024: Jasmin De Vaux (Willie Mullins) 9/2

2023: A Dream To Share (John E Kiely) 7/2

2022: Facile Vega (Willie Mullins) 15/8F

2021: Sir Gerhard (Willie Mullins) 85/40

2020: Ferny Hollow (Willie Mullins) 11/1

Thursday

Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

2024: Golden Ace (Jeremy Scott) 10/1

2023: You Wear It Well (Jamie Snowden) 16/1

2022: Love Envoi (Harry Fry) 15/2

2021: Telmesomethinggirl (Henry de Bromhead) 5/1

2020: Concertista (Willie Mullins) 9/2

Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Grade 2)

First time running in 2025

Pertemps Final (Grade 3)

2024: Monmiral (Paul Nicholls) 25/1

2023: Good Time Jonny (AJ Martin) 9/1

2022: Third Wind (Hughie Morrison) 25/1

2021: Mrs Milner (Paul Nolan) 12/1

2020: Sire Du Berlais (Gordon Elliott) 10/1

Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

2024: Protektorat (Dan Skelton) 17/2

2023: Envoi Allen (Henry De Bromhead) 13/2

2022: Allaho (Willie Mullins) 4/7F

2021: Allaho (Willie Mullins) 3/1F

2020: Min (Willie Mullins) 2/1

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Teahupoo will be out to defend his Stayers’ Hurdle crown - Reuters/Paul Childs

2024: Teahupoo (Gordon Elliott) 5/4F

2023: Sire Du Berlais (Gordon Elliott) 33/1

2022: Flooring Porter (Gavin Cromwel) 4/1

2021: Flooring Porter (Gavin Cromwell) 12/1

2020: Lisnagar Oscar (Rebecca Curtis) 50/1

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

2024: Shakem Up’arry (Ben Pauling) 8/1

2023: Seddon (John McConnell) 20/1

2022: Coole Cody (Evan Williams) 22/1

2021: The Shunter (Emmet Mullins) 9/4F

2020: Simply The Betts (Harry Whittington) 100/30F

JRL Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Listed)

2024: Inothewayurethinkin (Gavin Cromwell) 13/8F

2023: Angles Dawn (S Curling) 10/1

2022: Chambard (Venetia Williams) 40/1

2021: Mount Ida (Mrs Denis Foster) 3/1F

2020: Milan Native (Gordon Elliott) 9/1

Friday

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

2024: Majborough (Willie Mullins) 6/1

2023: Lossiemouth (Willie Mullins) 11/8F

2022: Vauban (Willie Mullins) 6/4F

2021: Quilixios (Henry De Bromhead) 2/1

2020: Burning Victory (Willie Mullins) 12/1

BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3)

2024: Absurde (Willie Mullins) 12/1

2023: Faivoir (Dan Skelton) 33/1

2022: State Man (Willie Mullins) 11/4F

2021: Belfast Banter (Peter Fahey) 33/1

2020: Saint Roi (Willie Mullins) 11/2F

Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2)

2024: Limerick Lace (Gavin Cromwell) 3/1

2023: Impervious (CA Murphy) 15/8

2022: Elimay (Willie Mullins) 9/4

2021: Colreevy (Willie Mullins) 9/4

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2024: Stellar Story (Gordon Elliott) 33/1

2023: Stay Away Fay (Paul Nicholls) 18/1

2022: The Nice Guy (Willie Mullins) 18/1

2021: Vanilier (Gavin Cromwell) 14/1

2020: Monkfish (Willie Mullins) 5/1

Is there any stopping Galopin Des Champs in this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup? - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

2024: Galopin Des Champs (Willie Mullins) 10/11F

2023: Galopin Des Champs (Willie Mullins) 7/5F

2022: A Plus Tard (Henry De Bromhead) 3/1F

2021: Minella Indo (Hendry De Bromhead) 9/1

2020: Al Boum Photo (Willie Mullins) 100/30F

St James’s Place Hunter Chase (Listed)

2024: Sine Nomine (Fiona Needham) 8/1

2023: Premier Magic (Bradley Gibbs) 66/1

2022: Billaway (Willie Mullins) 13/8F

2021: Porlock Bay (Will Biddick) 16/1

2020: It Came To Pass (Eugene O’Sullivan) 66/1

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

2024: Better Days Ahead (Gordon Elliott) 5/1

2023: Iroko (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) 6/1

2022: Banbridge (Joseph O’Brien) 12/1

2021: Galopin Des Champs (Willie Mullins) 8/1

2020: Indefatigable (Paul Webber) 25/1