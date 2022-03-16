Cheltenham Festival tips today: Shishkin primed to claim a glorious coronation in Champion Chase

Shishkin takes centre stage on day two at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicky Henderson ended a 20-year famine in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) in 2012 when Finian’s Rainbow emulated the success two decades earlier of Remittance Man. Little did Henderson know he could count on such talents as Sprinter Sacre (2013, 2016), Altior (2018, 2019) and Shishkin in his quest to dominate perhaps the most thrilling jumps race of all.

Shishkin’s at-the-death verdict over Energumene in the Clarence House has been the highlight of the season so far.

Going left-handed, Shishkin looks a near-certainty to confirm that beating over Energumene, though it seems telling that Paul Townend stays loyal to him, and it hardly convinces punters to side with stablemate Chacun Pour Soi, who was turned over in a much lesser renewal at odds-on 12 months ago.

Nico De Boinville can always count on Shishkin to save a bit for the hill and there are far worse 4-5 shots around. Rampant in last year’s Arkle, he deserves tomorrow’s coronation.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL LIVE!

Mullins should get punters off to a successful start in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) with Sir Gerhard, though whether or not he should be shorter odds than Shishkin is debatable. Sir Gerhard was far too good for Three Stripe Life at Leopardstown and will surely get the better of him again.

As such, the unbeaten and exciting Journey With Me rates a bigger danger and the obvious each-way alternative to the pacy Sir Gerhard. Henry de Bromhead won this race last year and Rachael Blackmore will be surely looking to make this a test.

Day 2 Cheltenham tips

Odds supplied by 888 Sport

1.30pmSir Gerhard (8-11)

2.10pmBeacon Edge (16-1)

2.50pmThe Bosses Oscar (33-1)

3.30pmShishkin (4-5)

4.10pmPlan Of Attack (22-1)

4.50pmAndy Dufresne (8-1)

5.30pmAmerican Mike (9-4)

Sir Gerhard has not been thoroughly convincing in the jumping stakes so far but can mix the electric with the clumsy. He has oodles of class.

Story continues

Paul Nicholls’s main hope tomorrow is Bravemansgame, who looks to have rock-solid credentials in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10).

Beacon Edge was much closer to the winner in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle than Bravemansgame got to Bob Olinger in the Ballymore. Noel Meade’s charge jumps well and this could evoke memories of stablemate Nicanor beating the Nicholls-trained Denman in 2006. Capodanno is also feared.

The Coral Cup (2.50) might just be the toughest race to solve all week. The Bosses Oscar has appeared twice at the Festival, both in handicap hurdles, and he ran a blinder each time. He’s had excuses chasing and the 33-1 available about the top weight, Rob James claiming seven, is appealing.

Shishkin may face a rival for the warmest welcome into the winner’s enclosure if the 12-year-old Tiger Roll takes the Glenfarclas Chase (4.10). But Tiger Roll was a far bigger price last year and, having shown nothing since, he’s a really short quote here. Plan Of Attack appeals as an alternative at a far bigger price under the excellent Darragh O’Keeffe.

(Getty Images)

He was running a blinder in a much deeper test than this when falling 12 months ago and he went very close on both tries over the banks since. Tiger Roll could prove as good as ever for Gordon Elliott, while stablemate Delta Work is a class addition to this game.

Despite having a mark of 155, Andy Dufresne has the class to bely that in the Grand Annual (4.50).

Andy Dufresne has run merely in Ireland but did visit the Festival in 2018 for the sale that takes place at the racetrack. JP McManus paid £333,000 to secure him then and would probably deem that worthwhile if he scored here four years later under Mark Walsh.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30) looks as good a renewal as we’ve seen. Facile Vega, out of the Cheltenham record-breaker Quevega, could be anything. But then again so could the Elliott-trained American Mike, who appeals as the value, even if it is not a two-horse race by any means.