Cheltenham Gold Cup tips: Davy Russell can cap amazing Festival comeback with Galvin today

We could see an amazing comeback completed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup today as Davy Russell goes for glory aboard Galvin.

Russell was off for 11 months with a serious neck injury before returning last year. The 42-year-old may never give a better ride than the one he gave Galvin to win the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival but confidence will be high in the big one (3.30).

Russell’s sole Gold Cup victory was an unlikely one on Lord Windermere in 2014. Galvin looked an unlikely candidate for this race as a novice last year despite winning at the Festival but the manner of his victory over A Plus Tard at Leopardstown suggests that Gordon Elliott’s steed is simply improving.

Galvin takes on A Plus Tard again tomorrow as well as another Henry de ­Bromhead-trained runner, last year’s winner Minella Indo.

Although Minella Indo flopped in the King George, he thrives at Cheltenham and, with Robbie Power taking over this season, there is plenty to like about his hopes.

Can Davy Russell claim a second Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph aboard Galvin on Friday? (Getty Images)

Protektorat, well-backed in recent weeks, has a sporting chance in this showpiece.

Vauban has long looked one of the bets of the week in a classy JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30). Willie Mullins has a relatively poor record in the Triumph and was blessed to win it in 2020, Burning Victory a remote second had Goshen stayed on his feet. But Vauban, who is closely matched with Pied Piper on Irish form, looked superb at Leopardstown.

The one concern is he may not take to Cheltenham — he edged a little right at his hurdles at Leopardstown — while Pied Piper thrived here in January.

Mullins has won three of the past seven renewals of the County Hurdle (2.10), topping it with the five-year-old Saint Roi in 2020, and State Man fits that profile. He won an ordinary race on soft ground at Limerick at Christmas and is essentially very hard to assess.

Lorna Fowler has a lively hope in the experienced Colonel Mustard. He has shaped well in races won by Jonbon and Sir Gerhard this season, both of them running very well this week, and his mark seems relatively fair.

The Albert Bartlett (2.50) has seen horses win at big prices in recent years. Very Wood (33-1), Kilbricken Storm (33-1), Minella Indo (50-1) and Vanillier (14-1) all showed the importance of stamina, but the relatively nice ground this year will suit Falcon Eight.

Day four tips and selections

Odds supplied by 888 Sport

1.30 Vauban (15-8)

2.10 Colonel Mustard (9-1)

2.50 Falcon Eight (20-1)

3.30 Galvin (3-1)

4.10 Billaway (5-2)

4.50 Concertista (7-2)

5.30 Hollow Games (7-1)

Ginto is a smashing prospect and well worth considering but Dermot Weld might strike with classy Flat stayer ­Falcon Eight. The Galileo-bred showed his stamina at Thurles and won the ­Chester Cup off 104 last year.

Billaway deserves to win the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (4.10). Beaten by a short head in the race last year, he was second in it under Patrick Mullins the year before. A perfect horse for a race like this: gutsy and a strong stayer.

Tomorrow is the second renewal of the Mares’ Chase (4.50), with Willie Mullins long odds-on to win it again. My selection last year, Elimay, was probably unlucky not to prevail, but another stablemate in Concertista may have her measure 12 months on. Concertista has had only two runs over fences but she has loads of class. Elimay can probably chase her home.

The Martin Pipe (5.30) brings the show to an end, and Hollow Games looks to have a massive chance.

This horse’s novice form at a high level is really strong and he slots in nicely into handicap company here. Langer Dan, selected in these pages when touched off 12 months ago, is only 2lbs higher here. Dan Skelton’s charge rates a solid each-way alternative to the selection.