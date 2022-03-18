Cheltenham Gold Cup tips: Davy Russell can cap amazing Festival comeback with Galvin today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Johnny Ward
·3 min read
Cheltenham Gold Cup tips: Davy Russell can cap amazing Festival comeback with Galvin today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Davy Russell
    Irish jockey
  • Willie Mullins
    Irish horse trainer

We could see an amazing comeback completed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup today as Davy Russell goes for glory aboard Galvin.

Russell was off for 11 months with a serious neck injury before returning last year. The 42-year-old may never give a better ride than the one he gave Galvin to win the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival but confidence will be high in the big one (3.30).

Russell’s sole Gold Cup victory was an unlikely one on Lord Windermere in 2014. Galvin looked an unlikely candidate for this race as a novice last year despite winning at the Festival but the manner of his victory over A Plus Tard at Leopardstown suggests that Gordon Elliott’s steed is simply improving.

Galvin takes on A Plus Tard again tomorrow as well as another Henry de ­Bromhead-trained runner, last year’s winner Minella Indo.

Although Minella Indo flopped in the King George, he thrives at Cheltenham and, with Robbie Power taking over this season, there is plenty to like about his hopes.

Can Davy Russell claim a second Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph aboard Galvin on Friday? (Getty Images)
Can Davy Russell claim a second Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph aboard Galvin on Friday? (Getty Images)

Protektorat, well-backed in recent weeks, has a sporting chance in this showpiece.

Vauban has long looked one of the bets of the week in a classy JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30). Willie Mullins has a relatively poor record in the Triumph and was blessed to win it in 2020, Burning Victory a remote second had Goshen stayed on his feet. But Vauban, who is closely matched with Pied Piper on Irish form, looked superb at Leopardstown.

The one concern is he may not take to Cheltenham — he edged a little right at his hurdles at Leopardstown — while Pied Piper thrived here in January.

Mullins has won three of the past seven renewals of the County Hurdle (2.10), topping it with the five-year-old Saint Roi in 2020, and State Man fits that profile. He won an ordinary race on soft ground at Limerick at Christmas and is essentially very hard to assess.

Lorna Fowler has a lively hope in the experienced Colonel Mustard. He has shaped well in races won by Jonbon and Sir Gerhard this season, both of them running very well this week, and his mark seems relatively fair.

The Albert Bartlett (2.50) has seen horses win at big prices in recent years. Very Wood (33-1), Kilbricken Storm (33-1), Minella Indo (50-1) and Vanillier (14-1) all showed the importance of stamina, but the relatively nice ground this year will suit Falcon Eight.

Day four tips and selections

Odds supplied by 888 Sport

1.30 Vauban (15-8)

2.10 Colonel Mustard (9-1)

2.50 Falcon Eight (20-1)

3.30 Galvin (3-1)

4.10 Billaway (5-2)

4.50 Concertista (7-2)

5.30 Hollow Games (7-1)

Ginto is a smashing prospect and well worth considering but Dermot Weld might strike with classy Flat stayer ­Falcon Eight. The Galileo-bred showed his stamina at Thurles and won the ­Chester Cup off 104 last year.

Billaway deserves to win the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (4.10). Beaten by a short head in the race last year, he was second in it under Patrick Mullins the year before. A perfect horse for a race like this: gutsy and a strong stayer.

Tomorrow is the second renewal of the Mares’ Chase (4.50), with Willie Mullins long odds-on to win it again. My selection last year, Elimay, was probably unlucky not to prevail, but another stablemate in Concertista may have her measure 12 months on. Concertista has had only two runs over fences but she has loads of class. Elimay can probably chase her home.

The Martin Pipe (5.30) brings the show to an end, and Hollow Games looks to have a massive chance.

This horse’s novice form at a high level is really strong and he slots in nicely into handicap company here. Langer Dan, selected in these pages when touched off 12 months ago, is only 2lbs higher here. Dan Skelton’s charge rates a solid each-way alternative to the selection.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo