Cheltenham Festival: Allaho shines on day three as Flooring Porter defends Stayers’ Hurdle crown

(Getty Images)

Flooring Porter and Allaho stole the show on day three of the Cheltenham Festival as the drama at Prestbury Park continued.

Winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle last year in front of empty stands, Flooring Porter was roared home this time as he made all the running with Danny Mullins aboard to defend his crown.

There were wild scenes in the winners’ enclosure as the celebrations began, and trainer Gavin Cromwell was delighted that this win allowed the owners to soak in the Cheltenham atmosphere.

“Last year was unbelievable but to have the crowd here and all the owners as you can see is magic,” Cromwell said.

“I felt so sorry for them not to be here, a small syndicate, country people, a once in a lifetime opportunity and for them to be able to come and enjoy it this year means a lot.

“It is a once in a lifetime thing. He was a very modest price and the lads bought him off a Facebook ad and to win two Stayers Hurdles and be a three-time grade-one winner is unbelievable.”

Flooring Porter’s win came after Allaho powered to a second Ryanair Chase triumph. He was the shortest-price favourite of the week and for good reason, with the likes of Janidil and Eldorado Allen never able to get near.

Paul Townend was a relieved man when he and Allaho safely jumped the last, after the disaster he had in the opening race of the day.

The Turners Novices’ Chase had just four runners but it was really a two-horse race, a straight shootout between Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs.

It was Galopin Des Champs that pulled away and was well clear but dramatically fell at the last, gifting victory to Bob Olinger and Rachael Blackmore.

(PA)

Trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “I never thought I’d see Bob being made look like that. Galopin was going away.

“Rachael Blackmore (jockey) wasn’t happy, we were fortunate winners so we need to dig deep and see what has gone on. You could see it, he could barely walk up the hill. She is convinced he was not right.”

Elsewhere, Third Wind got the better of Alaphilippe by a neck in the Pertemps Network Final, while Coole Cody did it at Cheltenham once again with an incredibly gutsty victory in the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate.

Love Envoi was the classy victor in the Mares Novices’ Hurdle, before it was the Venetia Williams in the final race of the day.

Chambard gave the trainer a 40/1 winner in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase, and Williams claimed third too in the form of 66/1 Didero Vallis.