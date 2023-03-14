Cheltenham Festival 2023 LIVE results: Horse racing updates, latest news, odds, betting tips on day one

Cheltenham Festival LIVE!

The ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ is finally here as the biggest meeting of the jumps season kicks off at Prestbury Park. More than 250,000 people are expected to descend on the racecourse across four days, and many will be attending today to see Constitution Hill, a possible greatest horse of all time, in the feature race, the Champion Hurdle.

Further highlights on the opening day include Honeysuckle, who won the Champion Hurdle last year but is today in the Mares' Hurdle in what is set to be her swansong. The first of 28 races across the week is Supreme Novices' Hurdle, in which Facile Vega lead the betting market despite a poor run last time out.

There remain question marks over the conditions in Gloucestershire after days of wind, rain and even snow in the build-up, but the weather forecast is kinder for the first day's action on a cloudy afternoon, with the going 'soft'. Follow all the action from Prestbury Park with our dedicated LIVE blog below!

Cheltenham Festival 2023 latest

Today’s racecard in full

How to watch: ITV and Racing TV

Day one tips: Constitution Hill to shine

Weather forecast and going update

Plenty to look forward to!

12:42 , Matt Verri

A reminder of this afternoon’s card - it promises to be a memorable first day of the Festival.

1.30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2.10: Arkle Chase

2.50: Ultima Handicap Chase

3.30: Champion Hurdle

4.10: Mares’ Hurdle

4.50: The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race

5.30: National Hunt Chase

(PA)

All good in the Henderson camp!

12:36 , Matt Verri

CONSTITUTION HILL ⚫️⚪️ has arrived safely @CheltenhamRaces ahead of his run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle later today! 🏇🏼 pic.twitter.com/fcmN6NyM4e — Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) March 14, 2023

Blackmore hoping for perfect start

12:28 , Matt Verri

Rachael Blackmore rides Inthepocket in the first race this afternoon, currently a 7/1 shot, and she’s confident that the conditions will suit him.

“The rain and the changing ground means that Inthepocket now goes for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle,” she told Betfair.

“He is a very nice horse, he kept on well to win a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas just before Christmas, when he probably wasn’t helped by the omission of the last two flights of hurdles, and he ran a solid race in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time to finish second behind Il Etait Temps.

“He is a horse who has a big future, and hopefully he can run well here and get the week off to a good start.”

(Getty Images)

Mullins: It’s a relief if we get a winner

12:21 , Matt Verri

Ten winners again? Even more than that?

Willie Mullins has been relatively reserved leading up to the Festival, insisting he is not giving any thought to matching last year’s tally of winners when he reached doubled figures.

“Getting winners at Cheltenham is a relief,” he said. “We’re not going aiming to beat 10, we’re aiming to get on the board if we can and then hopefully a few of the right ones win.

“Someone said to me the other day we have 10 to 14 favourites and I always reckon only half the favourites win, so that’s not a bad number and if we can get somewhere near that it’ll be great.

“People expect us to have winners in Cheltenham, but we go there hoping rather than expecting and it’s a relief if we get a winner and hopefully one or two more.”

(PA)

Familiar faces arriving...

12:14 , Matt Verri

(PA)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Emotional farewell for Honeysuckle?

12:07 , Matt Verri

It’s Honeysuckle’s final race this afternoon, and Rachael Blackmore is desperate to go out on a high.

“There is not much more that I can say about Honeysuckle that I haven’t said before,” Blackmore told Betfair.

“She is an unbelievable mare, she has been incredible for my career. All that she has achieved, and I have been lucky enough to get to ride her.

“As has been well publicised, this will be her last race, I won’t be looking back. We can look back when it’s over. She has given us all the big days that she could have given us so far, the crowds have been brilliant, and I would love her to have one more big day.”

👑 The Queen of @CheltenhamRaces is in the building



There won't be a dry eye in the house if Honeysuckle wins the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle#ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/WgXbhutB04 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 14, 2023

McCoy: Whip rules embarrassing the sport

11:55 , Matt Verri

Retirement has not always come easily for AP McCoy. At his first few Cheltenham Festivals, he struggled with the idea of not being in the saddle for horses he once rode to famous victories.

As those horses have all made their way into their own retirement, life after racing has become easier to bear, to the extent that, were he still riding, he is not sure he would even take part at this week’s Festival.

McCoy is angry and embarrassed, his vitriol aimed at the British Horseracing Authority for its new whip rules, ones he worries will become the headline of this week’s racing.

“I feel so lucky that I’m not a jockey any more,” he said. “Maybe I live on a different planet now I’ve retired, I probably do, I’m just a chippy f***ing ex-jockey.

“I have to be careful sounding like someone all jockeys should listen to, but why would you turn up? If none of them go, it’s not great is it?”

Read our full exclusive interview with McCoy here

(Getty Images)

Early look at some odds...

11:48 , Matt Verri

As mentioned earlier, Facile Vega is the favourite for the opening race this afternoon though has a few questions to answer.

Il Etait Temps got the better of his stablemate at Leopardstown last time out, so will have plenty of backers here.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle:

Facile Vega 15/8

Marine Nationale 4/1

II Etait Temps 9/2

Inthepocket 8/1

Tahmuras 11/1

Diverge 16/1

High Definition 20/1

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.

Mullins monopoly a sure bet

11:40 , Matt Verri

It was almost fitting that Willie Mullins brought up the 4,000th winner of his training career on Cheltenham Trials Day in January, ‘almost’ because although the landmark success arrived the same afternoon, it actually came at Fairyhouse, across the Irish Sea.

Any gripe, though, would be violin stuff, since Mullins has enjoyed more than his fair share of that haul at Prestbury Park, 88 of them at the Festival itself, more than any other trainer in history.

With jump racing’s premier meeting getting underway this afternoon, it is usually around this time that one would weigh up the contenders to be top trainer, but really there seems little point. Mullins has won the prize at eight of the past 10 Festivals, including each of the last four, and in 2022 set a new record of 10 winners across the four days.

Needless to say, he is the antithesis of a working man’s price to head the standings once more, and only a bit bigger than even-money to reach double figures again.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full preview here

(Getty Images)

Update on conditions at the course

11:33 , Matt Verri

"It'll be testing for today"



Soft ground is the order of the day at @CheltenhamRaces says clerk of the course Jon Pullin#TheOpeningShow | #CheltenhamFestival | @sagrassick pic.twitter.com/mdq4JqMC1o — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 14, 2023

Facile Vega needs a big response

11:25 , Matt Verri

Facile Vega is the favourite for the opening race of the Festival, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, despite a poor run last time out at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins has insisted there will be a change of tactics from Paul Townend this afternoon, but former Gold Cup winner Robbie Power is not in a rush to get behind the six-year-old.

“Facile Vega is probably the one to beat but would I go and back him? Probably not,” Power told Boyle Sports.

“Paul Townend got a lot of criticism last time for going too fast and battling with High Definition in the race, he cut out too quickly for my liking and I’d liked to have seen him finish the race better than he did and I wouldn’t be backing him

“Diverge each way looks a promising horse for Willie Mullins. He was very impressive winning his maiden. Willie is running four or five in this race so that tells you he isn’t too convinced in Facile Vega either.”

(Getty Images)

Star of the show today?

11:17 , Matt Verri

CONSTITUTION HILL ⚫️⚪️ is off on his way to @CheltenhamRaces with his groom, Jaydon Lee, ahead of the Unibet Champion Hurdle this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/T3q37Ppk8H — Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) March 14, 2023

Day one tips

11:09 , Matt Verri

The Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30) looks to have a genuine superstar for the first time perhaps since Hurricane Fly won 10 years ago, but the expectation is that Constitution Hill will be even better.

It seems incredible now that he was sent off 9-4 in the opening race on this card 12 months ago, when he produced one of the greatest novice displays ever seen at a racetrack.

Henderson’s son of Blue Bresil is set to go off the shortest-priced favourite in the history of a race first run in 1927. If he were somehow scratched, State Man would be a similarly short price to win the race. Indeed, the straight forecast of Constitution Hill beating the Mullins runner is odds-on.

1.30 Facile Vega

2.10 Saint Roi

2.50 Fastorslow (nap)

3.30 Constitution Hill

4.10 Brandy Love

4.50 Bad

5.30 Mahler Mission

(PA)

Latest going update

11:00 , Matt Verri

The latest update from the course this morning has the official going as Soft on the Old Course, and Soft, Good to Soft (in places) on the New Course and the Cross Country Course.

There’s been a bit of drizzle around, but it’s expected to be cloudy and relatively dry this afternoon.

(PA)

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival

10:51 , Matt Verri

TV coverage: ITV1 will be showing the first five races of each day for free, with coverage getting underway at 1pm this afternoon. Subscription channel Racing TV boasts every single race.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action LIVE right here with us throughout the week!

Day one racecard in full

10:44 , Matt Verri

Good morning!

10:35 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as the Cheltenham Festival gets underway!

The ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ returns for the biggest week in the jump racing calendar, with the Champion Hurdle this afternoon’s feature race. Constitution Hill is an odds-on favourite in that one.

We’ll have all the latest updates, odds and tips ahead of the action getting underway, with the first race to come at 1:30pm GMT. Stay with us!