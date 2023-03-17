Cheltenham Festival 2023 LIVE results! Gold Cup Day updates and horse racing news as Galopin Des Champs wins

Cheltenham Festival - LIVE!

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival comes to a conclusion this afternoon with the Gold Cup taking centre stage. Twelve months ago it was A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore taking a famous victory in the feature race for Henry de Bromhead, but this year Galopin Des Champs came out on top.

It is a third winner in the race for Willie Mullins, with Paul Townend producing a perfect ride as Galopin Des Champs was held back before charging away from Bravemansgame to win by five lengths. A Plus Tard was pulled up on a disappointing afternoon.

Before the focus shifts to the Gold Cup, Mullins’s strong contingent in the JCB Triump Hurdle produced a 1-2-3-4 finish, with Lossiemouth taking the win, and Faivior then edged a thrilling County Hurdle. All the action kicked off at 1.30pm and you can follow everything from Prestbury Park with our dedicated LIVE blog below!

Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs wins Gold Cup for Willie Mullins with A Plus Tard pulled up

16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Galopin Des Champs gave Willie Mullins his third Gold Cup win with a sensational run on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

A year on from his dramatic fall when he looked certain to win the Turners Novices’ Chase, Galopin Des Champs delivered on the biggest stage under Paul Townend.

It was a patient ride, with the pre-race favourite not moving to the front until they took the last, but he powered away from Bravesmangame to win by five lengths.

(Getty Images)

View from the beaten jockeys

16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Townend’s reaction

15:46 , Matt Verri

“It wan’t clean-sailing. I was hoping he was going to get me out of trouble and he did. He’s run about three different races and he’s won a Gold Cup. This race is just a different level.”

Sensational run!

15:40 , Matt Verri

𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙣 𝘿𝙚𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙨 - 𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙤



🏇 13 runs

🥇 9 wins

🏆 Cheltenham Gold Cup

🏆 Irish Gold Cup

🏆 John Durkan Memorial



👑 Racing has a new Gold Cup king #CheltenhamFestival | @WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend pic.twitter.com/ejWhbtRmiq — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

15:38 , Matt Verri

1 - Galopin Des Champs

2 - Bravesmangame

3 - Conflated

4 - Noble Yeats

Galopin Des Champs wins the Gold Cup!

15:37 , Matt Verri

Hewick down at the second last. It’s Galopin Des Champs vs Bravesmangame... take the last together!

Galopin Des Champs is too strong up the hill, he’s going to win the Gold Cup. AND DOES!

15:36 , Matt Verri

Ahoy Senor down! A Plus Tard badly hampered!

Four to jump and all of a sudden there’s only really five in it. Galopin Des Champs right there.

A Plus Tard is done.

15:35 , Matt Verri

Stattler is indeed pulled up. Minella Indo still unable to catch up with the field - pulled up too.

That leaves 11. Galopin Des Champs and A Plus Tard now bringing up the field, Ahoy Senor continues to set the pace with eight to jump.

A Plus Tard is a couple of lengths off the back now...

15:33 , Matt Verri

Stattler struggling badly, dropped right to the back. Race could be over very soon. Minella Indo also being pushed.

Galopin Des Champs still patient towards the back of the field.

15:31 , Matt Verri

Ahoy Senor setting the early pace as the field settles into their rhythm. Hewick just behind in second.

Galopin Des Champs at the back near enough for now, with A Plus Tard just in front.

They’re off!

15:30 , Matt Verri

Away in the Gold Cup!

15:29 , Matt Verri

Bravemansgame has relaxed now, having moved away from the crowds.

They’re all up at the start - underway in a matter of moments.

15:27 , Matt Verri

Here we go then, they’re on their way up to the start. Galopin Des Champs chilled as anything.

Bravemansgame has headed to post early as the others parade.

15:22 , Matt Verri

“He should stay, he has lots of class. The idea will be for Paul to get him settled and keep his powder dry. Fingers crossed.”

Willie Mullins not hugely keen to stick around for a chat pre-race, but he’s confident Galopin Des Champs should have the stamina required.

We will soon find out.

15:18 , Matt Verri

Davy Russell also out of the Gold Cup!

A second late jockey change, as Sam Ewing comes in to ride Conflated. It sounds like Russell has stood himself down.

Latest odds for the Gold Cup

15:16 , Matt Verri

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

A Plus Tard 9/2

Bravemansgame 11/2

Ahoy Senor 11/1

Noble Yeats 12/1

Minella Indo 14/1

Conflated 16/1

Stattler 16/1

Protektorat 22/1

Hewick 25/1

Sounds Russian 33/1

Royale Pagaille 40/1

Eldorado Allen 66/1

Odds via MyBettingSites.

Late jockey change

15:11 , Matt Verri

Nico de Boinville will now ride Minella Indo. Mark Walsh out of the Gold Cup.

Big disappointment for Walsh, picked up an injury in the final race before the big one.

Preview: Cheltenham Gold Cup

15:09 , Matt Verri

Henry de Bromhead can ice the cake of a week he will never forget and saddle back-to-back Boodles Gold Cup (3.30) wins with A Plus Tard.

Tuesday’s success of Honeysuckle was loaded with emotion, Henry having lost son Jack last year, and that she bounced back from two defeats is encouraging for A Plus Tard, who inexplicably ran a shocker at Haydock on his sole start this season.

This is a deeper Gold Cup than the one he won last year, but he could not have been more impressive then. There is no real issue with Galopin Des Champs’ chance other than his price — and it is short enough in a really competitive renewal.

Paul Nicholls’ Hermes Allen was disappointing in the Ballymore on Wednesday, but that should not take away from the confidence in Bravemansgame, bidding to emulate stablemates See More Business (1999), Kauto Star (2007, 2009) and Denman (2008).

15:07 , Matt Verri

Mark Walsh involved in that nasty collision at the last, he’s supposed to be riding Minella Indo in the Gold Cup.

Just over 20 minutes until the big race, and it looks like Walsh has hurt his arm. His participation could well be in doubt.

Another winner for Paul Nicholls

15:03 , Matt Verri

“I thought he’d run really well, he’s a smart young horse. He’s taken a real step forward - he ran how he looked. Jumped very well, lots of improvement to come.

On Bravemansgame chance in the Gold Cup: “Having had two winners now, I’m dead relaxed. It makes such a difference.”

14:59 , Matt Verri

1 Stay Away Fay 18/1

2 Affordale Fury 150/1

3 Sandor Clegane 28/1

🚨 HUGE drama in the Albert Bartlett!



Corbetts Cross runs out at the last with Stay Away Fay staying on best to land the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle to strike for @CobdenHarry & @PFNicholls #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/Db10x0z4Pd — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Stay Away Fay wins the Albert Bartlett!

14:57 , Matt Verri

CORBETTS CROSS OUT AT THE LAST! Crashes through the wings.

That leaves Stay Away Free at the front and charging for home, held on for an 18/1 winner.

14:55 , Matt Verri

Seabank Bistro falling back of the field, and now pulled up. Idalko Bihoue also dropping off.

At the front, nobody has made a move yet. All the favourites travelling pretty well, got to be ten runners with chances here.

14:52 , Matt Verri

All still travelling with seven to jump, very tightly bunched too.

The favourite Corbetts Cross is sat in midfield, with Three Card Brag just in front.

They’re off!

14:50 , Matt Verri

Away in the Albert Bartlett!

14:45 , Matt Verri

Final race before the Gold Cup coming up very shortly.

Corbetts Cross looks a worthy favourite, but Gordon Elliott has a strong chance with Three Card Brag.

Another winner for the Skeltons!

14:39 , Matt Verri

🗣 "We thought he would win one of these big handicaps this year."@DSkeltonRacing on glory for Faivoir in the County. The trainer has now won four of the last eight running of the two-mile handicap#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/dKJWr6zpcs — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Preview: Albert Bartlett

14:35 , Matt Verri

The Albert Bartlett (2.50) has featured horses winning at big prices in recent years.

Very Wood (33-1), Kilbricken Storm (33-1), Minella Indo (50-1) and Vanillier (14-1) all showed the importance of stamina, and this will take a bit of getting. Corbetts Cross fits the bill.

Like Filey Bay, sold by Paul Byrne to JP McManus but remaining with Emmet Mullins, Corbetts Cross did really well to get away with a marked drop in trip to win at Naas last time. The rain is a massive positive and, given that it was up for debate as to whether or not he may run, the hint can be taken.

2:50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

14:30 , Matt Verri

Corbetts Cross 11/4

Three Card Brag 9/2

Hiddenvalley Lake 13/2

Embassy Gardens 15/2

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Seabank Bistro 11/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 14/1

Monty’s Star 18/1

Dawn Rising 18/1

Stay Away Fay 18/1

22/1 bar. Odds via BettingSites.

Bragging rights for Andrews...

14:26 , Matt Verri

Harry Skelton could not get the job done on favourite Pembroke, but it’s his wife Bridget Andrews who gets the job done for the family!

“Brilliant for Bridget, she’s a hard-worker in her own right, a good jockey and she deserves it,” Skelton says.

14:19 , Matt Verri

1 Faivoir 33/1

2 Pied Piper 12/1

3 Filey Bay 6/1

4 Sharjah 10/1

5 Ballyadam 12/1

👏 Take a bow @bridgeandrews



She produces heroics aboard Faivoir to win the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle for the second time. A fourth win in the last eight runnings for @DSkeltonRacing too#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/zPMiWVA4aS — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Bridget Andrews the winning jockey!

14:18 , Matt Verri

“I just can’t believe it. Coming here just for the ride is a dream come true - I always count myself so lucky to have one Festival winner. There are many jockeys far superior than I am and have none.

“To get a second is a dream come true for the best team I could ever work for.”

Faivoir wins the County Hurdle!

14:16 , Matt Verri

Brilliant finish! Dan Skelton does get a win but not with the horse many predicted. Just pips Pied Piper to it.

14:13 , Matt Verri

Prairie Dancer and Highway One O Two leading them round, but the big field are all very bunched.

Sharjah right near the back of the pack, got a lot of ground to make up.

They’re off!

14:10 , Matt Verri

Away in the County Handicap Hurdle!

14:08 , Matt Verri

Dan Skelton VERY confident about Pembroke’s chances in the County Hardle. The brothers delivered with Langer Dan, can they do it again?

If you’re going off the trainer’s comments, then the answer is a firm yes!

Saint Sam getting very worked up on his way to the start line, Jack Foley has jumped off for now.

One very happy owner!

14:04 , Matt Verri

🗣 "She's a lovely, lovely filly."



Rich Ricci, back in the winners' enclosure at the Coliseum. He reflects on Lossiemouth's brilliant JCB Triumph Hurdle success#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/7RHMdlHHYR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Preview: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle

13:59 , Matt Verri

Mullins has won six of the past 13 renewals of the County Hurdle (2.10), and it is fascinating to see the high-class Sharjah as top weight. He runs four this year, but his nephew, Emmet, may have the answer in Filey Bay.

The son of Fame And Glory has had only three starts for Emmet, just touched off in the Betfair Hurdle, and he should remain very competitive.

A fascinating alternative is young hurdler Path D’oroux, who has a touch of class.

13:55 , Matt Verri

“I was beaten at halfway. I was going nowhere - something amiss.”

Patrick Mullins unsurprisingly frustrated with Blood Destiny’s run in the opener. Was travelling well enough but fell away badly as the pace quickened.

2:10pm: County Handicap Hurdle

13:52 , Matt Verri

Pembroke – 9/2

Filey Bay – 13/2

Hunters Yarn – 7/1

Gin Coco – 17/2

Sharjah – 10/1

Ballyadam – 10/1

Path D’oroux – 11/1

Pied Piper – 12/1

First Street – 12/1

Aucunrisque – 16/1

22/1 bar. Odds via BetVictor.

More from the winning jockey...

13:47 , Matt Verri

😉 "I thought she was having a little look around"



A lot left in the tank for Lossiemouth and @PTownend #ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/3PhrxocMSD — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 17, 2023

Townend and Mullins do it again

13:43 , Matt Verri

“She was throwing her head about a bit, wanted to get on with it,” Townend says. “I didn’t question her stamina.

“She’s very good. She’s very professional even though she hasn’t had a whole lot of racing.”

13:40 , Matt Verri

1st Lossiemouth 11/8

2nd Gala Marceau 10/3

3rd Zenta 12/1

Lossiemouth - a smart talent who lands the JCB Triumph Hurdle to lead home a 1-2-3-4 for @WillieMullinsNH



🏇 Five runs

🥇 Four wins

🏆 G1 Triumph Hurdle

⭐️ Special performance#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/N2tb7v7N5a — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

Lossiemouth wins the Triumph Hurdle!

13:38 , Matt Verri

Townend knew what he was doing!

That was pretty comfortable in the end. Clear taking the last and never looked like being caught on the charge for home.

13:37 , Matt Verri

Hypotenus is basically running a different course, running all over the shope. His race is run. Jupiter Du Gite has dropped away too.

Lossiemouth and Blood Destiny still travelling really well just off the front.

13:35 , Matt Verri

Well Jupier Du Gite is either going to win by ten lengths or stop moving at halfway. Absolutely flown away at the start.

Blood Destiny travelling in second about six lengths behind the leader.

And they’re off!

13:34 , Matt Verri

Away at last in the Triumph Hurdle!

False start

13:32 , Matt Verri

And that was inevitable. Messy start, that was never going to work.

Jupiter Du Gite wasn’t happy initially, and he’s pretty much refusing to stop now. Ended up a long way down the course.

13:31 , Matt Verri

Bit of a delay up at the start line, field taking a while to get together.

Should be underway very shortly though...

13:26 , Matt Verri

Rain we’ve had this week will certainly suit Blood Destiny, but it’s certainly drying out and not as soft as it has been.

Got to feel that Townend choosing to ride Lossiemouth is a fairly decent indication of where to lean when it comes to the top of the market. Jockeys have been wrong before though...

13:21 , Matt Verri

Brightening up nicely at Cheltenham now, sun coming out as the horses start to make their way towards the start line.

Plenty of time later for the focus to shift to the Gold Cup, but for now it’s the JCB Triumph that has our focus. That one will be up and running very shortly.

13:16 , Matt Verri

Paul Townend has chosen to ride Lossiemouth in the opener - he had plenty of choice with this Mullins contingent!

Blood Destiny has been popular in recent days, but it will be Lossiemouth going off as favourite. Very little to separate them it feels like, not long until we find out if that’s the case on the course.

Five Gold Cup wins between them!

13:11 , Matt Verri

"The Gold Cup is the greatest prize of them all!"



And these three know or thing or two about what it takes to win it!



🏆@mickfitzg 🏆🏆@Ruby_Walsh 🏆🏆 @AP_McCoy #ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/ZmTnrNo2nc — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 17, 2023

Keep the coat on...

13:05 , Matt Verri

Just under 25 minutes to go until the opening race of the day.

Weather is a bit nicer at Cheltenham today, dry at least for now and there’s the occasional hint of something resembling blue sky. Still very cloudy though.

(Getty Images)

1:30pm: Triumph Hurdle

13:00 , Matt Verri

The top four in the market for today’s opening race are all Willie Mullins horses - he’s surely going to get off to a winning start!

Lossiemouth 6/4

Blood Destiny 2/1

Gala Marceau 7/2

Zenta 9/1

Ascending 11/1

Jipcot 33/1

Jupiter Du Gite 35/1

Hypotenus 50/1

Gust Of Wind 66/1

Je Garde 100/1

Odds via MyBettingSites.

Already been a brilliant week!

12:51 , Matt Verri

Preview: Triumph Hurdle

12:46 , Matt Verri

Willie Mullins has a stranglehold on the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30), which he won last year with Vauban. It is hard to know whether Lossiemouth or Blood Destiny will go off favourite.

Mullins trains both that pair and third-favourite Gala Marceau, who rather surprisingly wears a hood for the first time. Lossiemouth was desperately unlucky behind her stablemate at Leopardstown and can reverse the form.

Michael O’Leary on Conflated’s Gold Cup chances

12:39 , Matt Verri

When Matt met Michael. 👬



"Galopin Des Champs looks super special so I'll suspect we'll be running for second place." 🗣 Michael O'Leary. #ITVRacing | #TheOpeningShow | @MCYeeehaaa pic.twitter.com/HYpkeRkcXm — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 17, 2023

Blackmore: A Plus Tard should run big race

12:31 , Matt Verri

Rachael Blackmore is confident A Plus Tard can produce another strong run in the Gold Cup this afternoon, insisting he is in “great form” ahead of the big race.

“I’m really looking forward to riding A Plus Tard again in the Gold Cup,” Blackmore told Betfair.

“Last year was magic. To go so close on him in 2021, then to go back last year and for him to win it like he did, it was unbelievable. He found another gear up the run-in.

“Obviously, he has not had the most ideal preparation and you’d love to be coming to Cheltenham with a win under his belt. But, that’s the way it is. His work has been good recently, he seems in really good form.

“He is an exceptional horse and we hope he goes well. He’s all good, I rode him out this morning and he’s in great form so I am really looking forward to riding him. He should definitely run a big race.”

(PA)

Mullins and De Bromhead level

12:23 , Matt Verri

Not quite the dominance from Willie Mullins this year, but he will still likely be finishing the week as the top trainer.

Henry de Bromhead has had an incredible, and emotional week, and he joins Mullins on four winners with Gordon Elliott just one behind. Still in the balance - surely safe to say Mullins won’t be reaching double figures this year!

1 - Willie Mullins 4-5-7

2 - Henry de Bromhead 4-2-0

3 - Gordon Elliott 3-4-5

(PA)

A closer look at the ground...

12:17 , Matt Verri

Top jockey standings

12:11 , Matt Verri

It’s Paul Townend leading the way at the top of the jockey standings for the Festival. He has three winners to his name heading into the final day, finishing second on another three occasions.

Rachael Blackmore just behind on two winners, so she’s still in what a shout too. Michael O’Sullivan the only other rider to have multiple winners this week.

1 - Paul Townend 3-3-0

2 - Rachael Blackmore 2-1-0

3 - Michael O’Sullivan 2-0-0

(PA)

Time to get in the mood...

12:04 , Matt Verri

The waiting is nearly over.



The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, live at 3.30pm on Racing TV 🙌 #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/dQLS21wL18 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

3:30pm: Gold Cup

11:55 , Matt Verri

Talking of the Gold Cup, time for some odds.

Galopin Des Champs at the top of the market, ahead of last year’s winner A Plus Tard. Bravemansgame looks well-capable of running a big race too, could be a special afternoon!

Galopin Des Champs 11/8

A Plus Tard 4/1

Bravemansgame 13/2

Noble Yeats 14/1

Stattler 14/1

Ahoy Senor 16/1

Conflated 18/1

Minella Indo 18/1

Protektorat 22/1

Hewick 33/1

Sounds Russian 33/1

Royale Pagaille 40/1

Eldorado Allen 125/1

Odds via Betfair

(Getty Images)

Fast start crucial in the Gold Cup

11:47 , Matt Verri

Robbie Power won the Gold Cup in 2017 aboard Sizing John, and he’s been discussing how important a strong start is for the feature race of the Festival.

“The Gold Cup is the one race where there isn’t a whole lot of chatting going on, everyone is really focussed on what they want to do and keeping their mind on the job,” Power told Cheltenham Betting.

“Everyone is happy after two fences because you have to accept your position. Those first two fences in the Gold Cup are very important as they come up very quickly, you need to get out of the gate quickly.

“It is much easier to go back in positions at Cheltenham than it is trying to chase your tail and catch up. The start is massive in the race.”

Big day for the Irish...

11:38 , Matt Verri

It is of course St Patrick’s Day, so best believe the Irish fans in attendance this afternoon are going to enjoy themselves.

More Cheltenham winners today, a potential Six Nations Grand Slam tomorrow... things are looking pretty rosy for the Irish!

(REUTERS)

Playing for pride!

11:29 , Matt Verri

The Prestbury Cup has already been wrapped up by Ireland with a day to spare. Their dominance continues.

That advantage will surely only grow this afternoon, it’s set to be another strong day for the likes of Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.

Sean Bowen interview: It’s my first Gold Cup and I know I can win it!

11:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

As competitive brothers, the Bowen boys had a penchant for the destructive.

The family home’s fireplace — turned into a makeshift goal — bore the brunt of their football games, as they tried to emulate their Chelsea heroes.

The sitting-room sofa would regularly be shunted out of position, Sean and James straddling its either arm and battling one and other in imaginary horse races, whipping and slowly destroying it, much to their parents’ dismay.

Read Matt Majendie’s full interview here!

(Getty Images)

Thursday’s results

11:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Turners Novices’ Chase: Stage Star 15/2

Pertemps Network Final: Good Time Jonny 9/1

Ryanair Chase: Envoi Allen 13/2

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle: Sire Du Berlais 33/1

Magners Plate: Seddon 20/1

Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle: You Wear It Well 16/1

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase: Angels Dawn 10/1

(PA)

Going update

10:58 , Matt Verri

The going remains soft, good to soft in places for Gold Cup day at Cheltenham pic.twitter.com/HdVgI2X9Uq — Racing Post (@RacingPost) March 17, 2023

Day 4 tips

10:54 , Matt Verri

Henry de Bromhead can ice the cake of a week he will never forget and saddle back-to-back Boodles Gold Cup (3.30) wins with A Plus Tard today.

Tuesday’s success of Honeysuckle was loaded with emotion, Henry having lost son Jack last year, and that she bounced back from two defeats is encouraging for A Plus Tard, who inexplicably ran a shocker at Haydock on his sole start this season.

This is a deeper Gold Cup than the one he won last year, but he could not have been more impressive then. There is no real issue with Galopin Des Champs’ chance other than his price — and it is short enough in a really competitive renewal.

1.30 Lossiemouth

2.10 Filey Bay

2.50 Corbetts Cross (nap)

3.30 A Plus Tard

4.10 Billaway

4.50 Allegorie De Vassy

5.30 Cool Survivor

(PA)

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival

10:47 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The only place to watch the Festival in its entirety is on Racing TV, which will broadcast all seven races on each day of the meeting. Racing TV is a subscription-based channel available through Sky and Virgin Media and online via its website and app. Build-up coverage starts at 12.30pm GMT every day and coverage concludes after the final race.

ITV1 will broadcast the first five races for free, with coverage beginning at 1pm every day.

Live stream: Racing TV subscribers can stream the action live via the website or app, or cast to their TV, while ITV viewers can do likewise via the ITVX website and app.

Live coverage: You can also follow all the action LIVE right here with us!

Friday’s card in full

10:37 , Matt Verri

1.30: Triumph Hurdle

2.10: McCoy Contractors County Hurdle

2.50: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

3.30: Cheltenham Gold Cup

4.10: St. James’s Place Hunters’ Chase

4.50: Mares’ Steeple Chase

5.30: Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Good morning!

10:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the final day of the Cheltenham Festival!

Sad times indeed. The good news is we’re going out on a high, with the Gold Cup taking centre stage later this afternoon as A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore look to go back-to-back.

Plenty to come before then though, and we’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of that first race at 1:30pm GMT. Stay with us!