Cheltenham Festival 2023: Full schedule of race times, TV channel and latest odds today
A harbinger of spring and the showpiece event of the National Hunt season, the Cheltenham Festival remains the highlight of the British horse racing calendar.
Dates of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival
This year's festival began on March 14 and runs to Friday, March 17. Plans to add a fifth day, on the Saturday, have been shelved because of concerns about damage to the racetrack and Britain's uncertain economic footing. For fans who think you can maybe have too much of a good thing, this has been welcome news.
What TV channel are the races on?
UK TV viewers can watch every race live on ITV 1, or streamed online via ITV X. Racing TV also shows the festival in full. Talksport hosts the radio commentary.
The full schedule of races for Cheltenham 2023
Feature races in bold
Ladies Day, day two, Wednesday March 15
13:30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase
14:50 Coral Cup Hurdle
15:30 Queen Mother Champion Chase
16:10 Cross-Country Steeple Chase
16:50 Grand Annual Handicap Chase
17:30 Champion Bumper
St Patrick's Thursday, day three, Thursday March 16
13:30 Turners Novices’ Chase
14:10 Pertemps Network Final Hurdle
14:50 Ryanair Chase
15:30 Stayers’ Hurdle
16:10 County Plate Chase
16:50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
17:30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Gold Cup Day, day four, Friday March 17
13:30 Triumph Hurdle Jump
14:10 Country Handicap Hurdle
14:50 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
15:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
16:10 Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase
16:50 Mares’ Chase
17:30 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
Marcus Armytage's horses to watch at Cheltenham Festival 2023
Gold Tweet (Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle)
Trained in the Loire valley, better known for its chateaux, by relatively unknown (here, at any rate) Frenchman, Gabriel Leenders, hence his generous price based on his recent win at Cheltenham. He trains 90 horses and knows the time of day so should not be lightly dismissed. Great chance for veteran French jockey Jonny Charron to cap a long career.
Noble Yeats (Boodles Gold Cup)
One of the smallest clubs in racing, in terms of membership, are horses which have won a Gold Cup and Grand National. Currently only Golden Miller and L’Escargot are in it but, with cheek-pieces reapplied, no horse in Friday’s race has the stamina depths of last year’s Aintree hero. As long as he does not get outpaced early on, he will be flying up the hill.
Who won the Prestbury Cup in 2022?
The Prestbury Cup is the competition between British and Irish trainers, running for the duration of the Cheltenham Festival. Ireland dominated last year's competition, winning 18 races to the UK's 10. With the Mullins contingent leading the charge, Ireland are 1-20 to win in this year so the home side, it's fair to say, are needing snookers.