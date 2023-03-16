Cheltenham Festival 2023: Full schedule of race times, TV channel and latest odds today

Joshua Moore riding Editeur Du Gite clear the last to win The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 08, 2021 in Liverpool, England - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

A harbinger of spring and the showpiece event of the National Hunt season, the Cheltenham Festival remains the highlight of the British horse racing calendar.

Dates of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival

This year's festival began on March 14 and runs to Friday, March 17. Plans to add a fifth day, on the Saturday, have been shelved because of concerns about damage to the racetrack and Britain's uncertain economic footing. For fans who think you can maybe have too much of a good thing, this has been welcome news.

What TV channel are the races on?

UK TV viewers can watch every race live on ITV 1, or streamed online via ITV X. Racing TV also shows the festival in full. Talksport hosts the radio commentary.

The full schedule of races for Cheltenham 2023

13:30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 Coral Cup Hurdle

15:30 Queen Mother Champion Chase

16:10 Cross-Country Steeple Chase

16:50 Grand Annual Handicap Chase

17:30 Champion Bumper

13:30 Turners Novices’ Chase

14:10 Pertemps Network Final Hurdle

14:50 Ryanair Chase

15:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 County Plate Chase

16:50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Gold Cup Day, day four, Friday March 17

13:30 Triumph Hurdle Jump

14:10 Country Handicap Hurdle

14:50 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

15:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase

16:10 Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase

16:50 Mares’ Chase

17:30 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Marcus Armytage's horses to watch at Cheltenham Festival 2023

Gold Tweet (Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle)

Trained in the Loire valley, better known for its chateaux, by relatively unknown (here, at any rate) Frenchman, Gabriel Leenders, hence his generous price based on his recent win at Cheltenham. He trains 90 horses and knows the time of day so should not be lightly dismissed. Great chance for veteran French jockey Jonny Charron to cap a long career.

Noble Yeats (Boodles Gold Cup)

One of the smallest clubs in racing, in terms of membership, are horses which have won a Gold Cup and Grand National. Currently only Golden Miller and L’Escargot are in it but, with cheek-pieces reapplied, no horse in Friday’s race has the stamina depths of last year’s Aintree hero. As long as he does not get outpaced early on, he will be flying up the hill.

Who won the Prestbury Cup in 2022?

The Prestbury Cup is the competition between British and Irish trainers, running for the duration of the Cheltenham Festival. Ireland dominated last year's competition, winning 18 races to the UK's 10. With the Mullins contingent leading the charge, Ireland are 1-20 to win in this year so the home side, it's fair to say, are needing snookers.