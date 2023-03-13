Cheltenham Festival 2023: Dates, race card, schedule, tickets and latest betting odds

Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us as the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ gets underway tomorrow.

With more than 200,000 set to descend on Prestbury Park across four days, the most exciting meeting of the horse racing calendar is not to be missed.

Jumps fans will be treated to 28 races, with the headline attraction being Friday's Gold Cup where the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs is favourite. Mullins won a remarkable 10 races over the four days last year but the biggest prize has evaded him since 2020.

An unpredictable weather forecast is adding further drama to an action-packed week, with snow, rain and sun all tipped to make an appearance in Gloucestershire. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the meet.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 dates, start times and venue

This year's meet runs from Tuesday, March 14, until Friday, March 17, at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

There are seven races per day, with 28 in total, at 40-minute intervals. The first of the day is at 1.30pm and the last is at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival through the years - In pictures

1911: The course and stand at the Cheltenham Steeplechase (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1911: The Earl and Countess of Rothei, at the Cheltenham Steeplechase (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1925: Mrs G S L Whitelaw and Mrs H C Deacon in the paddock at the Cheltenham races (Brooke/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1935: Racehorse Golden Miller, who won the 1934 Grand National and five consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups (E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1937: Left to right : Baron De Tuyll, Lady Sybil Lygon and Lady Mary Lygon at a National Hunt meeting at Cheltenham (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1938: The crowd watching 'Morse Code', the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup enter the unsaddling enclosure (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1941: Dorothy Paget's racehorse 'Anarchist' leading Malcolm McAlpine's 'Seneca' in the Champion Hurdle Challenge Cup race at Cheltenham (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1951: The Cheltenham Gold Cup on display at the National Sporting Trophies Exhibition in Hutchinson House, London. The trophy is loaned by Dorothy Paget, owner of 'Golden Miller' who won the 3 miles 2 furlongs steeplechase in 1932 (Derek Berwin/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1963: Teams of men clear the snow from Cheltenham racecourse before the venue reopens on March 12th. The work has to be done by hand, since machines would damage the turf. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1965: Pat Taaffe on Arkle (right) jumps a fence ahead of G.W.Robinson on Mill House to win The Cheltenham Gold Cup (Allsport Hulton/Archive/Getty Images)

1966: Ireland's champion jockey Pat Taaffe on the way to a 15 lengths win with racehorse 'Flyingbolt' in the National Hunt Two Mile Champion Chase at Cheltenham (Keystone/Getty Images)

Cheltenham Festival 2023 race card and schedule in full

Tuesday, March 14

1.30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

2.10: Arkle Chase

2.50: Ultima Handicap Chase

3.30: Champion Hurdle

4.10: Mares' Hurdle

4.50: The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race

5.20: National Hunt Chase

Wednesday, March 15

1.30: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

2.10: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

2.50: Coral Cup Hurdle

3.30: Champion Chase

4.10: Cross Country Chase

4.50: Grand Annual Chase

5.30: Champion Bumper

Thursday, March 16

1.30: Turners Novices' Chase

2.10: Pertemps Handicap Hurdle

2.50: Ryanair Chase

3.30: Stayers' Hurdle

4.10: Plate Handicap Chase

4.50: Mares Novices’ Hurdle

5.30: Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Friday, March 17

1.30: Triumph Hurdle

2.10: McCoy Contractors County Hurdle

2.50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

3.30: Cheltenham Gold Cup

4.10: St. James's Place Hunters' Chase

4.50: Mares' Steeple Chase

5.30: Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore won the Gold Cup last year on A Plus Tard (AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival 2023

There are two ways to watch the meeting on TV. ITV1 will be showing the first five races of each day for free, while subscription channel Racing TV boasts every single race.

Click here for more TV and live stream details. You can also follow all the action LIVE every day with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.

Chelsea Festival 2023 tickets

Tickets are still available for the meeting, starting at £55 per person for group discount tickets or £60 for single tickets.

Click here for the latest availability.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting odds

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated 12/1

Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick 20/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno 33/1

Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen 66/1

Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port 100/1

GA Law 100/1

Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Cody 250/1

Odds from Betfair, subject to change.