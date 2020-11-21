Cheltenham, Euro 2020 And The London Marathon: Here's What Major Events May Look Like In 2021

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, our 2020 calendars have remained depressingly bare.

Big fat crosses mark the things we had organised at the start of the year, while empty pages in the last few months show when we stopped trying to make plans.

But with news about potential coronavirus vaccines coming thick and fast in recent weeks, the prospect of big events returning to our diaries in 2021 seems more and more likely.

We asked the organisers of some of the most iconic UK events whether they think they will go ahead next year – and what they might look like if they do.

Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival was one of the last major events to take place in 2020 when it went ahead in March, just before lockdown

For horse racing fans, the Cheltenham Festival is a major event in the calendar, with thousands flocking to Cheltenham Racecourse every year for the four-day event.

In March 2020, just weeks before the UK was put into lockdown, more than 250,000 people attended the Festival. Some suggested it could have helped to spread coronavirus, though leaders insisted all official guidance was followed.

Regional director Ian Renton said that the 2021 event is likely to look very different amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The suggestion by politicians and experts in late September that the current surge in Covid-19 cases – and the accompanying restrictions – is likely to last six months looms large in organisers’ minds, he explained.

“So we fear that even with mass vaccines that March is probably going to come a little bit too early to have anything approaching a normal festival,” he said.

“The worst scenario we anticipate is it being run behind closed doors, with owners present.

“We would then look at the possibility of having annual members, which can amount to 4,000 to 5,000 people a day and maybe a little bit of hospitality on top. That would be one stage.

Renton added: “There are all sorts of options if further testing and protocol come into play that could see those numbers increase a little, but we certainly don’t anticipate having anywhere close to...

Continue reading on HuffPost