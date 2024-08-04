Chelsea's Guiu denies leaving Barca was about money

Marc Guiu scored two goals in seven games at Barcelona [Getty Images]

Chelsea’s new striker Marc Guiu says it was his "dream" to play in the Premier League and denied reports he left Barcelona for money.

The 18-year-old Spaniard has been given a prominent role in Chelsea’s pre-season tour after the Blues triggered a £5m release clause in his contract.

Guiu, who has scored once in four matches while on tour of the United States, rejected a new contract at Barcelona before his move to Stamford Bridge.

He denied reports in Spain that it was partly motivated by money and said: “It was not an issue with my contract.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League and Chelsea is a great club with a lot of history.

“It was a tough decision but it was an amazing opportunity, so I had to go for it.”

Guiu was asked whether he is ready to play in the Premier League, or if he would prefer to go on loan, and replied: “I’m just focused on the pre-season tour, doing my best and that’s what I can say.

"But [Chelsea head coach Enzo] Maresca told me there was an amazing sporting project full of young talent, that he wanted me to be a part of it and that he had a lot of faith in me and my skills and capabilities.

“I think I’m ready. We work very hard every day both on and off the pitch, on the physical aspect and the practical. So I think I’m ready to be on the pitch and help the team when I’m needed.”