Chelsea's new era begins in Los Angeles but new owners have problems to solve

Matt Law
·5 min read
In this article:
Chelsea's new era begins in Los Angeles but new owners have problems to solve - Getty Images
It is a half-an-hour drive across Los Angeles from the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame to the UCLA campus where Chelsea have started the club’s new era.

Talent may not be in short supply, but, with Raheem Sterling yet to join his new team-mates for pre-season training, there is a striking lack of star appeal about the Chelsea squad that new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali will cast an eye over as their own for the first time this week.

Thiago Silva is a genuine global name, while Mason Mount and Reece James are on their way to becoming marketable assets outside the UK, but Chelsea’s La La Land rosta is heavy with B-listers.

Perhaps that is why Boehly and Eghbali have been tempted by the idea of making a bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, even though Tuchel may well be more reticent.

The Portuguese would certainly be familiar to the Hollywood star-gazers and the LAFC supporters who will this week catch a first glimpse of their club’s new signing Gareth Bale, a former team-mate of Ronaldo at Real Madrid, following his arrival in the United States.

Even when Sterling jets in to provide some stardust, Boehly and Eghbali will see for themselves why the club that cost them £4.25billion have fallen so far behind Manchester City and Liverpool when they watch head coach Thomas Tuchel and his players at work in LA.

The player Tuchel described as being Chelsea’s Neymar, N’Golo Kante, has not been able to travel, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, because the midfield pair have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ngolo Kante of Chelsea during The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool - GETTY IMAGES
Tuchel would have grown tired of the diplomat role he was forced to play during the end of last season, when former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, restrictions were imposed on Chelsea and the club was put up for auction.

And yet some of the first questions he will have to answer in LA, during what should be a fresh start for him and Chelsea, will be regarding the vaccination status of the team’s popular star man at a time when coronavirus infection rates are soaring again. The names in the boardroom may have changed, but it will take longer to instil a stronger culture.

Before the signing of Sterling, Kante was Chelsea’s highest earner still at the club and it is a remarkable situation that the French World Cup winner will miss two weeks of work with his team-mates and three pre-season friendlies.

A player that was badly missed when he was unavailable through injury so frequently last season would have been among those Tuchel would have been most keen to spend an entire pre-season with ahead of the Premier League campaign.

There are far too many players in Chelsea’s travelling squad who are notable for how long they have spent on the sidelines or on loan at other clubs while costing the club millions of pounds in wages.

Businessmen as successful as Boehly and Eghbali will know only too well that Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi are costing them in the region of half-a-million pounds each week.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has been able to leave his unwanted players at home while his squad, containing five new signings already, have travelled to Korea, where Heung-Min Son is very much the show-stopper.

Chelsea, in comparison, remain saddled with those who have failed to make an impact and others, such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, who are yet to prove value for money.

Timo Werner of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Aston Villa - GETTY IMAGES
With doubts hanging over the futures of captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who are both being pursued by Barcelona and their buy now, pay later transfer war chest, it is Chelsea’s English contingent who Boehly and Eghbali will be able to view with most excitement this week.

The new owners were not the only bidders for Chelsea who were surprised to see Mount and James at the lower end of the pay-scale when the club opened its books to potential buyers.

Boehly will look to rectify the imbalance relatively quickly, with Mount and James in line to receive new contract offers, along with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who currently earns less than half of his understudy Kepa.

Ben Chilwell’s return from injury is a big positive for Tuchel and the success of the left-back, since his £50m signing from Leicester City, may well have helped to convince the German that spending big on Premier League pedigree in Sterling was wise business.

But the need for further reinforcements, particularly in defence, is glaringly obvious. The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen mean that Tuchel is likely to have to pick from Azpilicueta, 37-year-old Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and promising teenager Levi Colwill for Chelsea’s first pre-season friendly against Club America in Las Vegas in just under a week.

Nathan Ake, who Chelsea have agreed personal terms with, may not offer Hollywood curb appeal, but ticks a lot of boxes for Tuchel as a replacement for Rudiger on the left side of the centre of defence.

There are other defensive targets, such as Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly, who would join as immediate A-listers.

But the reality is that Chelsea and their new owners have a long way to go before they can even contemplate becoming the envy of the Premier League once again, let alone being able to stop the LA traffic.

