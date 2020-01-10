Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to miss 'a few weeks' with adductor injury

Chelsea and U.S. men’s national team standout Christian Pulisic will be sidelined “a few weeks” with an adductor injury he suffered while training with the English Premier League club, Blues manager Frank Lampard announced on Friday.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Burnley, Lampard confirmed that the 21-year-old winger would not be available versus the Clarets at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic also sat out last week’s 2-0 FA Cup third round win over lower division Nottingham Forest.

“He has a tendon injury,” Lampard said of Pulisic. “It’s disappointing for us, and we will have to see how quickly he recovers because it is quite a nasty injury. There was pain there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The American isn’t the only Chelsea regular on the mend. Veteran defender Marcus Alonso will also miss out against Burnley, Lampard said, adding that midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still a ways away from returning from the ruptured achilles injury he suffered in a friendly last May against MLS side New England Revolution.

Christian Pulisic has scored five goals for Chelsea so far this season. (Adam Davy/Getty)

In non-injury news, Lampard provided an update on the status little-used striker Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during this month’s transfer window, possibly to Italian Serie A side Inter Milan. The first-year manager insisted that nothing has been decided yet.

“With Oli, the situation is if it is right for everybody — first and foremost that's us the club, because he is under contract — then we will look at whether he will leave,” Lampard said. “He has been a great professional here. He has trained brilliantly through this season even without many opportunities. So I hold him in a high regard in that respect. But I still have to make a decision for the football club and nothing is done.”

The French World Cup-winning striker, 33, has been replaced in the Blues lineup by 22-year-old academy product Tammy Abraham, whose 12 goals are fifth-most in the Premier League. Pulisic and Mason Mount are tied for second, with five goals each.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: