Chelsea XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea could have both Cole Palmer and Joao Felix available for today’s Premier League clash away at Wolves.

Felix joined Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon, arriving from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45million. The forward was signed too late to be involved in Chelsea’s Conference League play-off against Servette on Thursday, which they won 2-0, but he could play this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WOLVES VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Chelsea are travelling to Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League and Maresca is hopeful Felix can play some part. The Portugal international is back at Chelsea for the second time after enjoying a loan spell there during the 2022-23 season.

“If he is available, for sure he can get chances to play,” said Maresca.

Pressed if he thought Felix was ready to go straight into action, Maresca said: “In terms of knowing the way we want to play, probably not yet.

“In terms of physicality, I think he is ready because he was already playing games there [at Atletico Madrid]. So it is just to understand if he needs more time to understand the way we want to play, but overall I think he can play.”

Chelsea made nine changes for their win over Servette and they could make a similar number for the game with Wolves.

Cole Palmer is hoping to play after an injury scare and Pedro Neto could make start against his old club after impressing on Thursday.

Cole Palmer suffered an injury scare on Thursday night (Action Images via Reuters)

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is set to regain his place after Maresca confirmed he would play league matches this season and Filip Jorgensen would start cup games.

Wesley Fofana will hope to return in the heart of defence after missing Thursday’s game because he is being eased back into action after a long time out.

Reece James is suspended even if he recovers from injury in time.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Suspended: James

Time and date: 2pm BST today on Sunday, August 25, 2024

TV channel: Sky Sports