Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Felix starts - Starting lineup, confirmed team, injury news for Premier League today

Chelsea have Joao Felix back from suspension and he starts for the Blues as they make the trip to face West Ham.

The January loan signing has completed a three-game ban following his red card on his debut against Fulham and is in from the off for the lunchtime kick-off at the London Stadium.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a surprise inclusion in the starting XI, making his first appearance since he was brought off after just seven minutes against Newcastle in November. He missed out on the squad completely last time out, but partners Enzo Fernandez in midfield this afternoon.

Chelsea are without Raheem Sterling, who has been struggling with a knee issue, while Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but do not feature.

N’Golo Kante is doing solo work on grass in his recovery from hamstring surgery, while Edouard Mendy remains out with a broken finger.

Noni Madueke comes into the side and makes his first start, as Hakim Ziyech drops to the bench. Kai Havertz once again leads the line.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka.