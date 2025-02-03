Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Cole Palmer will almost certainly start for Chelsea against West Ham (ES Composite)

Chelsea will be without midfielder Romeo Lavia for tonight’s Premier League meeting with West Ham.

Having only just returned from a hamstring injury suffered in December, Lavia has missed the Blues’s last two Premier League games with a fresh problem.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Maresca confirmed that the Belgian remains out, along with long-term absentees Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

“Exactly the same as the last game,” Maresca said of his team news. “Wes [Fofana] is out, Romeo [Lavia] is out and Benoit [Badiashile] is out. The rest are okay."

Maresca is considering whether to axe goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after the Spaniard made high-profile errors in back-to-back games against Wolves and Manchester City last week.

Should he do so, No2 Filip Jorgensen could make only his third Premier League start since signing from Villarreal last summer.

Noni Madueke, meanwhile, will hope to keep his place on the wing ahead of Pedro Neto, having scored in back-to-back league games.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Injured: Lavia, Fofana, Badiashile

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday 3 February 2025

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports