Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has the rare luxury of selection headaches as he ponders his team selection for today’s trip to Tottenham.

The Blues this week welcomed both N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic back onto the training pitch but they did not complete the full session and join captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who continues to be monitored for concussion, as unavailable for the London derby.

Young striker Armando Broja is likely out for the season after knee surgery, and Edouard Mendy is closing in on a return after suffering a broken finger.

Potter will have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks as he bids to escape a run that has seen Chelsea win just two of their last 14 matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal, while Reece James and Thiago Silva are expected to return after being rested.

Having also been left out of the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, Marc Cucurella battles Ben Chilwell for the final spot in defence with Benoit Badiashile likely to continue at the back.

Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek compete for the spot in midfield alongside British transfer record signing Enzo Fernandez, while Noni Madueke and Hakim Ziyech vie for a starting berth on the right as Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling do the same on the left.

Joao Felix is likely to start as the no10 ahead of Mason Mount, with Kai Havertz to return ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyanf and David Datro Fofana up front.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Enzo, Kovacic; Madueke, Joao Felix, Sterling, Havertz