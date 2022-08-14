Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Chelsea will face Tottenham in today’s London derby without both Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso.

Kovacic was on the bench at Everton on opening day but has been struggling with an ongoing knee issue throughout the summer which will see him miss this afternoon’s high-profile capital clash.

Alonso, meanwhile, is also ruled out due to an imminent transfer to Barcelona that has seen him training alone at Cobham.

“He (Alonso) is not in training at the moment and trying to finalise his transfer so he will not be available for the game,” Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. “It’s the same for Kova, who is injured.

"He has issues with his knee, always a little bit of a reaction. We decided to take a step back and increase treatment time to reduce the stress that comes from training to have a normal reaction before we start again. Everybody else is available.”

Chelsea are likely to field a very similar lineup to the one that won 1-0 at Goodison Park last Saturday thanks to Jorginho’s late first-half penalty.

A big decision will be around Ben Chilwell’s fitness and whether to continue using him, despite his ongoing recovery from a major knee injury.

Marc Cucurella could be in line for his first start and home debut in west London. Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly will both make their home debuts against Tottenham.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling