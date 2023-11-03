Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Mykhailo Mudryk is back in full training ahead of Chelsea's visit to Tottenham on Monday.

The 22-year-old winger has been dealing with a muscle injury but is now expected to return for the London derby.

The news is a further boost for Chelsea after Benoit Badiashile returned and Reece James made his first start since August in the 2-0 win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mauricio Pochettino remains without seven players; Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea will continue with Robert Sanchez in goal but have options in defence as players return from injury.

Club captain James could start again with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella in the back four.

A settled central midfield three of Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo is likely to continue.

The front three will likely be Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson although Mudryk's return could see Pochettino emulate his tactics against Arsenal, using a false 9 instead.

Armando Broja is a minor doubt after the Chelsea boss stated: "Maybe he will be available to be on the bench on Monday and he is training today but it is still not confirmed."

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Injuries: Nkunku, Lavia, Chilwell, Chalobah, Fofana, Chukwuemeka

Doubts: Broja

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday, November 6, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium