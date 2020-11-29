Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed early team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Premier League today

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic will be fit to face London rivals Tottenham this weekend (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic is fit for Chelsea’s top of the table clash with Tottenham.

The USA winger has recovered from a hamstring strain and is in contention to be included in Sunday’s showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic hasn’t played since coming on a late substitute against Krasnodar last month.

He tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up ahead of the 3-0 win at Burnley on October 31 and has spent the best part of a month trying to resolve the issue with Chelsea’s medical staff.

Physios took extra precaution with the 22-year-old as Frank Lampard tries to come up with a regime to manage long-term muscle issues.

But he is ready to play a part against Tottenham, with Chelsea’s manager confirming: “Christian Pulisic is back into contention.

“He is fit, but whether he is ready to start is a question mark, because it’s hard to gauge match fitness during coronavirus.

“In the training, times as they are, it’s very hard to recreate match play, because the rest of the players are playing every three days, and we didn’t have any academy players to mix bubbles.

“For every player, not just Christian, coming back to fitness it is more difficult at the moment to get them ready to start games. We’ll see.”

Kai Havertz will also be in contention, with Lampard currently weighing up whether the German is ready to start for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 before the last international break.

Sunday’s game sees Lampard come up against his former manager in Jose Mourinho, with both men harbouring genuine hopes of mounting a Premier League title challenge.

But Lampard refuses to place too much importance on a result that could see Chelsea leapfrog top of the table Spurs.

“We’re early on in the season in terms of games, so we shouldn’t get carried away,” he said. “It’s great that we’re competing high up but there’s such a long way to go.

“In the short term, it’s the game that is in front of us. When you are playing rivals, it’s important to try to win those games and it can be very good for confidence.

Old friends Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho lock horns once again this weekend Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“They are playing very well. They beat Manchester City last week and you can imagine the bounce in confidence that gave them. We are in a similar position.

“In the bigger picture, there is a long way to go. I don’t think it is going to be absolutely telling for either of us, but in this moment we prepare to try to win the game and get points against a close rival.”

Lampard completed a league double over his former mentor last season, but added: “I certainly don’t put anything on fact that we beat them twice. Every year will bring something else.

“Tottenham invested heavily in the break and brought in some very good players, experienced players, top-level players. That will strengthen their squad no doubt and they already had a really strong squad before that.

“I’m expecting a tough match whatever. Their start has shown that. They’ve got the squad that they have and the fact that they also have depth in their squad, which was shown last night in the fact that they can make so many changes in the Europa League.”

Chelsea predicted XI: (4-3-3) Mendy; James, Zouma, Thiago, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

