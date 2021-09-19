Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

In a major boost for Thomas Tuchel and his title chasing Blues, N’Golo Kante has been declared fit to start against Tottenham today.

The French midfielder has not played since injuring his ankle against Liverpool last month. But his manager has confirmed he has been cleared to start on Sunday after coming through training this week.

“N’Golo is back in full shape and is ready to play,” said the Chelsea manager.

Christian Pulisic is continuing an individual training programme after suffering an ankle injury of his own during the international break and will not be ready for Spurs. Otherwise Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns

Tuchel added: “It’s a tough opponent, a London derby, we had a great result last season and we will try everything to repeat that.

“But no matter who plays, some players also came back, and they will do everything to have their players back on the pitch.

“So we expect a tough side, a big crowd, and a great match to play.”

Chelsea likely XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Sunday 4:30pm BST

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee Paul Tierney

Chelsea squad from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Sarr, Chalobah, Saúl, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Werner, Ziyech, Mendy Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Injured Pulisic (ankle, 23 Sep)

Suspended None

