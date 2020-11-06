Chelsea XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Premier League game





Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Chelsea’s game with Sheffield United after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain.





Frank Lampard had hoped the American would make swift return after pulling up during the warm up ahead of last week’s 3-0 win at Burnley.





He was involved in training in midweek – but further issues mean he will spend more time on the sidelines, with Chelsea’s medical team trying to come up with a way to resolve the problem.





Lampard said: “He's not fit to play, he's still suffering with his hamstring. He’s not training.





“He trained at a low level midweek and wasn’t comfortable. We have to keep looking for the solution.”





This is the second hamstring problem Pulisic has suffered in quick succession after missing the start of the season.





Lampard admits it is a situation Chelsea’s medical staff are having to monitor – but the hope midweek was that he wouldn’t endure a prolonged period out of the team.





Pulisic’s absence is likely to mean Timo Werner will continue in a wide position at a time when Lampard is trying to avoid overloading the in-form striker.





“I think it is clear with the Burnley game that I was planning on giving him a rest,” he said. “It was more because of the journey to Burnley and the journey to Russia and back. “Timo has played a lot of games. It is always a balance in my head between players playing a lot of games and enjoying it with finding their way in the team and making relationships, finding their way in the league if they are new in the league. I think that has been a big deal for Timo as well.





“So I have been happy with that point, as we look forward, I will try to manage those minutes to keep him as fresh as I can. At the minute, he is going well so we will see.”





Kai Havertz is also unavailable this weekend as he undergoes a period of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.





Lampard does not know if the German will be available for his country during the upcoming international break.





“We have to wait until he's symptom free first of all,” he said. “Then when he takes his test, because we'll have to try for him to return a negative test.





“So at the minute it's not decided, it's not clear.”





Kepa is back in the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.





Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner





Saturday 5.30pm, Sky Sports





Venue: Stamford Bridge





Referee: Jonathan Moss





Last meeting: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea





Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner, Giroud





Injured: Pulisic (thigh), Gilmour (knee), Havertz (coronavirus)





Doubts: Kepa (shoulder)





