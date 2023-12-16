Chelsea XI vs Sheffield United: Christopher Nkunku debut, confirmed team news and predicted lineup today

Chelsea fans should finally get to see Christopher Nkunku make his long-awaited debut today, when Sheffield United head to Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old forward is fit again after a four-month lay-off, which has delayed his competitive debut until mid-December.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to slowly ease his France international into action despite Chelsea's dismal run, which sees them sit 12th in the Premier League table.

Malo Gusto has also returned but Reece James is now facing a significant lay-off following another hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is set to visit a specialist over his knee injury, with Marc Cucurella also hurt in the 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend.

Reece James has been ruled out for at least three months (PA)

Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu remain out.

No2 goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will make his first start for Chelsea after making his debut from the bench at Goodison Park.

Gusto may be thrust back into the starting line-up alongside Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill in defence. Midfield trio Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will continue despite a poor display at Goodison Park.

Armando Broja could keep his place over Nicolas Jackson up front as the pair continue to misfire. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer could start ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Injuries: Sanchez, Cucurella, James, Lavia, Fofana, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Ugochukwu

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London