Chelsea XI vs Sheffield United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea hope Ben Chilwell will be fit to return against Sheffield United.

Chilwell missed Thursday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United through illness and was also absent from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Burnley due to a minor injury.

But Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes the left-back will be available for their trip to Bramall Lane.

“We need to see with Chilly,” said Pochettino after the Manchester United game. “Still he is not training.

“We will see if he can be involved [in training on Friday] but then Sunday is the game, so there isn’t much time.

“If he’s not ready for Sunday, then we hope for the next game he will be available.”

Despite the quick turnaround, Pochettino is likely to largely stick with the team that beat Manchester United.

Djordje Petrovic will start in goal in front of a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and either Chilwell or Marc Cucurella.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will be the midfield three.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson will start in attack, with Mykhailo Mudryk vying with Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke for the third forward spot.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevor Chalobah returned from the bench on Thursday, while Robert Sanchez has resumed training this week.

Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo are both a yellow card away from a two-match ban.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Injuries: James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia, Nkunku, Colwill

Doubts: Chilwell, Sanchez

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Sunday, April 7, 2024

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield