Chelsea XI vs Servette: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injuries for Conference League play-off today

Chelsea are set to make changes for tonight’s Europa Conference League play-off away at Servette.

The Swiss side must overturn a two-goal deficit in the play-off tie to deprive the Blues of a first trip to the Conference League group stage.

A much-changed XI beat Servette at Stamford Bridge last week and a similar team is expected to play in Geneva.

Enzo Maresca registered his squad for the tie before the first-leg lead was opened up, so there will be no opportunities for the likes of Raheem Sterling or Ben Chilwell as well as a swathe of youngsters.

Tyrique George, Josh Acheampong and Kiano Dyer are the academy talents included on the list but none of those featured on the bench in west London.

George and Acheampong have both made the trip to Switzerland, along with 18-year-old academy midfielder Harrison McMahon.

Reece James did make the cut but is still out with a hamstring injury, with Maresca hoping he will be back in action after the looming international break. Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have also been carrying knocks since the win at Wolves, with the latter also not expected back until after the internationals.

Joao Felix joined after the registration deadline so won’t fly out with Chelsea, while Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto are also not involved.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga; Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Nkunku, Mudryk; Guiu

Injured: James, Lavia

Doubt: Caicedo

Unavailable: Felix

Time and date: 7.30pm BST later today on Thursday August 29, 2024

Venue: Stade de Geneve

TV channel: Chelsea TV