Chelsea XI vs Rennes: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest ahead of Champions League game

James Robson
·2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva have both been included in Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League tie with Rennes.

Christian Pulisic is still recovering from a hamstring strain – but could be ready for the weekend’s top of the table showdown with Chelsea.

Havertz has been out since testing positive for coronavirus before the international break.

He has been training alone for the past week to improve his match sharpness and is now considered ready to return to action for a game that could see Chelsea secure qualification for the knockout stages in Europe.

Silva was rested for Saturday’s win at Newcastle after extensive travel with Brazil – but is also part of Frank Lampard’s squad.

The Chelsea manager said: “Kai and Thiago both travel and they are fit for selection. Christian stays back and doesn’t travel, but the good news is that he has had aggression in the last week.

“The reason he has stayed back is to get some physical work in so hopefully that will have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards.”

Despite a big game against top of the table Spurs coming up, Lampard insists he won’t be distracted as he bids to pick up another three points in the Champions League.

He added: “I am fully focused on the challenge of Rennes because I think when you are in the Champions League playing against a team at the level of Rennes, who I was very impressed with when we played them at Stamford Bridge with 10 men, then you slip up.

“Everyone keeps saying if you get the result then you are through the group and it could be done. But if we get the wrong result then we make it a difficult couple of games ahead because we go to Seville next. I won’t think too far ahead to Sunday of Tottenham as I want to consider Rennes at face value.”

Chelsea predicted XI: (4-3-3) Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

