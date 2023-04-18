Chelsea XI vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League game

(ES Composite)

Chelsea have almost a clean bill of health as they attempt to pull off a Champions League comeback against Real Madrid tonight.

Both Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek trained at Cobham on Monday, returning along with N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva, who were both rested against Brighton at the weekend.

Interim Blues boss Frank Lampard is particularly boosted by Havertz’s return, as the German is the club’s top scorer this season with nine goals across all competitions.

Lampard had said that Havertz was a minor doubt before his side’s 2-1 loss to Brighton, saying “Kai has had a little issue with his knee, which he felt in Madrid on Wednesday night. He should be fine for Tuesday.”

The confirmation of his return means Kalidou Koulibaly, who was injured in the first leg, is out alongside long-term absentee Armando Broja. Ben Chilwell is also suspended after receiving a red card last week in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea have a strong squad available to try to save their season and win silverware in Europe with little to play for in the last seven Premier League matches.

They will, however, likely be forced to play a back four with Benoit Badiashile not registered for the Champions League due to UEFA’s 25-man squad limits.

Reece James will likely replace Trevoh Chalobah at right-back with Silva coming in for Badiashile and Marc Cucurella in for Chilwell.

Kante will start in midfield while Havertz and Joao Felix are likely to replace Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic, who started against Brighton on Saturday.

Like Badiashile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke are also not registered for the upcoming match.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Cucurella; Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher; Havertz, Felix, Sterling.