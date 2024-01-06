Chelsea XI vs Preston: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup game today

Chelsea's absentee list has stretched into double figures as they prepare to host Preston in the FA Cup today.

Benoit Badiashile remains sidelined having missed the trip to Luton last weekend and is still in a "reconditioning phase".

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia will also miss the match at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thiago Silva could be rested from the backline ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie away at Middlesbrough and the visit of west London rivals Fulham in the Premier League next weekend.

Ian Maatsen may start despite ongoing talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer. Alfie Gilchrist represents a viable alternative after being promoted from the academy.

Mauricio Pochettino has few options to change things up for Chelsea in the FA Cup (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Djordje Petrovic will continue as goalkeeper with Sanchez injured and Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill will complete the defence.

Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher could continue in midfield as Mauricio Pochettino will likely continue to pick a strong XI in the domestic cups, although Enzo Fernandez is also fit despite an ongoing hernia problem.

In-form Cole Palmer could continue, Armando Broja will replace Nicolas Jackson, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Raheem Sterling is pushing to be recalled to the starting lineup and could complete the front three with Mykhailo Mudryk. Christopher Nkunku will likely be used off the bench.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Maatsen; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling; Broja

Injured: Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia

Unavailable: Jackson

Time and date: 5:30pm GMT on Saturday January 6, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel: BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website