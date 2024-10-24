Chelsea XI vs Panathinaikos: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Conference League

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen returns as the Blues face Panathinaikos in the Conference League, while Mykhailo Mudryk also features from the off.

Jorgensen, who was signed from Villarreal this summer, has been Chelsea’s cup goalkeeper so far this season, starting all three of their European matches, as well as the Carabao Cup third round win over Barrow.

However, the 22-year-old did not take his usual place among the substitutes for Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Liverpool, having been forced off following a collision with a teammate while playing for Denmark’s U21 side during the international break.

Speaking in Athens on Wednesday, though, Blues boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that Jorgensen is fit and will start this evening.

Mudryk is also fit and starts, with Maresca confirming that his omission from the match day squad at Anfield was a “technical decision”.

Chelsea will be without a whole host of first-team players, after Maresca opted to rest Levi Colwill, Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto.

Those players have stayed in London, along with Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli, none of whom were registered in Chelsea’s squad for the group stage.

Starting Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Veiga, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku

Subs: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Tosin, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Rak-Sakyi, Maudeke, Sancho, George, Guiu, Mheuka

Time and date: 5:45pm BST on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Venue: Panathenaic Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports