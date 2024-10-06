Chelsea XI vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea will welcome back Cole Palmer when Enzo Maresca recalls his big guns against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues made 11 changes for Thursday’s 4-2 Conference League win over Gent and the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will all return at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Palmer scored four goals in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Brighton but got a rest in midweek after Chelsea left him out of their European squad.

Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring issue but Maresca has no fresh injury concerns, though Carney Chukwuemeka missed the Gent win through illness.

“Carney was in the squad [for Gent] but didn’t feel well during the night,” said Maresca ahead of the Forest game.

“There is no update on the rest, everyone else is available. The only one who isn’t is Reece James, who is still out. The rest are available.”

Robert Sanchez will return in goal after Filip Jorgensen started on Thursday, while Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella will come back into defence.

Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho are likely to flank Palmer in his No10 role behind Nicolas Jackson.

A win over Forest will ensure Chelsea go into the international break in the top four.

“When you win games, it provides energy, trust, confidence,” said Maresca. “So, for sure, it’s helping the process but the players are the first to recognise when the team plays well or not.”

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Reece James, James, Kellyman

Doubts: None

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday October 6, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge