Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly game tonight

Reece James starts and captains Chelsea in their Premier League Summer Series pre-season friendly against Newcastle tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino had already confirmed the right-back’s return after a minor knee injury and illness stunted his pre-season preparations.

The Chelsea boss said ahead of the clash in Atlanta: “He is a very important player for us and it’s important to have a player like him back. Hopefully, he can play.”

Trevoh Chalobah has overcome a minor Achilles issue that prevented him from facing Brighton last time out and also starts tonight in defence alongside young Bashir Humphreys. Noni Madueke was held back from that 4-3 win on Saturday after returning from the England Under-21s’ victory at the European Championship and does not feature tonight either.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez have been fully reintegrated into the Chelsea first team and start at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Levi Colwill on the bench.

Pochettino has picked a strong side against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who qualified for the Champions League through their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku all continue in the XI with Malo Gusto on the bench with James back on the right of defence.

Chelsea will hope to give him and Madueke more minutes in their last two pre-season games against Fulham and Dortmund in the United States.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Humphreys, Cucurella, Fernandez, Casadei, Maatsen, Mudryk, Jackson, Nkunku

Subs: Slonina, Bergstrom, Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Santos, Hall, Sterling, Angelo, Moreira, Burstow

Time and date: 1.15am BST, Thursday July 27, 2023

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta