Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Christopher Nkunku is as expected not fit for Chelsea's trip to Newcastle this afternoon, despite participating in partial team training this week.

The 26-year-old forward is deemed close to a return, but the match away at St James's Park this weekend comes too soon.

Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka are also both closing in on comebacks but remain sidelined for the Premier League's return.

Neither Levi Colwill nor Malo Gusto were named among the six injured Chelsea players ahead of the match, having seemingly recovered from knocks that kept them out of international duty. However, Colwill only makes the bench and Gusto is not in the squad.

Longer-term absentees Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana remain out, despite the latter returning to running on grass this week following major knee surgery in the summer.

It leaves Mauricio Pochettino with a similar squad to the one that faced Manchester City, which sees Robert Sanchez continue as the goalkeeper.

Captain Reece James starts in a back four alongside Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have both travelled back from international duty in South America in midweek, with Caicedo left on the bench this afternoon. Fernandez does start for the Blues.

In-form trio Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher continue in the side, with striker Nicolas Jackson completing the frontline.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Disasi, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Caicedo, Colwill, Petrovic, Maatsen, Matos.

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday November 25

Location: St James's Park, Newcastle