Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed early team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Premier League

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea will assess both Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell ahead of today’s lunchtime kick off against Newcastle.

Thiago Silva is set to be rested for this afternoon’s match following his travels with Brazil during the international break, while Christian Pulisic is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Havertz has been given the all-clear following his positive coronavirus test earlier this month, but has been training alone in a bid to restore match fitness.

Chilwell suffered a minor back injury with England in the Nations League defeat by Belgium last weekend, but is expected to be involved at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Lampard has called for a return of five substitutes in the face of a growing number of injuries in this Covid-impacted 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “I think it is something we have to address again with all clubs. I know we had a vote early season.

“Nothing changed in terms of our professional environment since when we had five substitutes after the restart. In fact, some things have tightened up, the schedule has become even more hectic.

“There’s been no relaxation around it and yet we’ve gone back to the three subs.

“My main concern and it’s backed by a lot of managers, is the welfare of the players that are under incredible stress. Particularly players in clubs that are playing in Europe.

“It’s every three or four days, week after week after week and we are not even at Christmas. Then the Christmas schedule looks the same and the international break has gone.

“I don’t want anybody to cry their eyes out for players because we know how lucky we are to do this job. But everywhere else in Europe and around the world it seems has five subs and we at the moment don’t and we have to revisit that in my opinion.”

Chelsea predicted XI: (4-3-3) Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Story continues

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

‘Stop talking and act’: Lampard wants early kick-offs scrapped

Newcastle vs Chelsea preview: Prediction, team news and how to watch

Chelsea may restrict heading in training due to dementia concerns