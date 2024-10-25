Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Enzo Maresca will have the option of changing his entire Chelsea starting XI when Newcastle visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.

The Italian played an entirely second-string side in Thursday night’s 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with none of the players who started last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool featuring and several not even making the trip to Greece.

Maresca will have Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella available again after they missed the 2-1 loss at Anfield through suspension. Cucurella, however, played 90 minutes against Panathinaikos and Malo Gusto could yet keep his place at left-back.

Fit-again Chelsea captain Reece James is also available after coming through his comeback at Liverpool unscathed.

Battle: Mykhailo Mudryk could challenge Jadon Sancho for a place on Chelsea’s left wing (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Perhaps Maresca’s biggest decisions come in central midfield, where Enzo Fernandez will be hoping to dislodge Romeo Lavia, and on the left wing.

Jadon Sancho has been first-choice in that position in recent weeks, but was hooked at half-time against Liverpool and the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Pedro Neto all either scored or assisted in the win in Athens on Thursday.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Kellyman

Doubts: None

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports