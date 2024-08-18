Chelsea XI vs Man City: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest as Raheem Sterling left out

Enzo Maresca is spoilt for choice as he picks his first competitive Chelsea XI today, for the Premier League visit of Manchester City.

From the Blues’ huge squad, only Reece James - who is suspended anyway - will miss the Stamford Bridge clash due to a hamstring issue.

Robert Sanchez gets the nod over new signing Filip Jorgensen in goal having been the regular starter during pre-season.

In defence, Malo Gusto starts on the right amid James’ absence and Marc Cucurella is comfortably ahead of Ben Chilwell in the left-back pecking order. Centre-back Levi Colwill is partnered with Wesley Fofana, who started the final friendly against Inter Milan over Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and the fit-again Axel Disasi.

Romeo Lavia has quickly emerged as a Maresca favourite in the midfield and is partnered by Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer made his first appearance of the summer against Inter and starts against his former club.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Nkunku

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Mudryk, Neto, Guiu

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne; Savinho, Silva, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O'Reilly, McAtee

Injuries: James

Suspensions: James

Not considered for selection: Chalobah, Gallagher, Broja, Lukaku

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday August 18, 2024

TV channel: Sky Sports