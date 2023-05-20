Chelsea XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Chelsea will be without defender Benoit Badiashile for their Premier League trip to Manchester City.

The latest setback adds to N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who could both be out for the season after picking up injuries last week. The pair’s withdrawal has forced the Blues to delay Carney Chukwuemeka joining up with England’s Under-20s World Cup squad in Argentina.

Left-backs Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella have already been ruled out, while Mason Mount has returned to training but is expected to miss out.

Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly round out a lengthy list of absentees.

Lampard could look to play his high-energy but defensive 3-5-2 shape against a Man City side looking for the win needed to lift the title on the day.

It would be a departure from the more expansive back-four system that has seen the Blues end a barren run in front of goal and score five goals in two matches.

Kepa Arrizabalga was dropped last week but could return behind a back three of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana. Cesar Azpilicueta is likely to be drafted in at right wing-back, with youngster Lewis Hall on the opposite flank.

Enzo Fernandez should be joined by Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield, supporting a front two of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, W Fofana; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher, Hall; Sterling, Havertz