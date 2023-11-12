Chelsea XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League today, with their injury problems easing but seven players still out.

The match will again come too soon for top summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the club after injuring his knee in the final match of pre-season, but he could be fit to face Newcastle after the international break.

The £52million signing from RB Leipzig will not be risked against Pep Guardiola’s top-flight leaders, who have won their last five league matches since losing to Arsenal last month.

Nkunku remains out, along with Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka. Armando Broja is back in full training but will likely start as a substitute. Mykhailo Mudryk returned last time out but was only fit enough for the bench.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely stick with the same Chelsea XI that eventually defeated Tottenham in chaotic fashion.

It will mean Robert Sanchez continues in goal in front of a back four of Reece James, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill. A midfield three of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher should all keep their places.

Hat-trick hero Nicolas Jackson could lead the line, flanked by Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez, Sterling, Jackson, Palmer

Injured: Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Lavia, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka

Doubt: Broja

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday November 12, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge