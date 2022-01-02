Chelsea FC XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injuries, Covid latest for Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could drop record signing Romelu Lukaku for today’s huge Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

The Belgian striker upset his manager with a recent bombshell interview in which he expressed frustration with life at Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest that Tuchel is weighing up whether to drop Lukaku for a pivotal clash with Liverpool, who will be missing manager Jurgen Klopp following a suspected positive Covid-19 test.

Chelsea have been handed a major double boost after Thiago Silva and Timo Werner returned to full training.

Silva was forced off against Aston Villa with a hamstring injury and it was feared he could be set for a spell on the sidelines, while Werner has been out with Covid. But both are back in training to ease the injury crisis at Chelsea.

Kai Havertz has also trained this week as he steps up his recovery from illness.

Chelsea are still waiting for scan results to determine how long Reece James will be out after he suffered a torn hamstring in the 1-1 draw with Brighton, but a timeline of around six to eight weeks has been mooted.

Andreas Christensen was also forced off against Brighton and is expected to be out. Tuchel has confirmed Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Better news for Chelsea is the fact that N’Golo Kante was fit enough to make the bench after re-injuring his knee against Aston Villa. The midfielder trained with the rest of the Chelsea squad this week.

The likelihood is he will start against Liverpool in what is a must-win game for both sides as they chase leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea probable XI: Mendy, Silva, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz