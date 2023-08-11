Chelsea XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Mauricio Pochettino faces a selection headache replacing the injured Christopher Nkunku for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

Nkunku has had surgery after damaging the meniscus in his knee and is expected to be out for four months.

Pochettino wants to enter the transfer market to add an attacker to cover the loss of his new £52million signing from RB Leipzig but will have to look within the squad for the upcoming match at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhailo Mudryk is well placed to start on the left wing with Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Jackson playing in attack alongside Raheem Sterling.

Armando Broja is nearing his return from injury and joined the group in training this week. Benoit Badiashile is also nearing his return from a significant hamstring problem but is unlikely to play against Liverpool.

Noni Madueke is also an injury doubt and won’t be fit enough to start having had a tight hamstring throughout Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Wesley Fofana may be out for the season having torn his anterior cruciate ligament, leaving Pochettino with a long injury list on the eve of the new season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to continue as the No1 goalkeeper despite Chelsea signing Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as competition.

Reece James is now club captain and will play on the right of a back four alongside Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell. Enzo Fernandez is likely to play in midfield alongside Conor Gallagher.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all training away from the first team at Cobham and will not play as they remain on the transfer list.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, Mudryk

Injured: Nkunku, Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, Bettinelli

Doubt: Madueke

Suspended: None

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday August 13, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge