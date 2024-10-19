Chelsea XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Enzo Maresca has a defensive puzzle to solve as Chelsea head to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday without the suspended pair of Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

Just seven games into the Premier League season, both players have already amassed five yellow cards and will therefore serve a one-match ban when the Blues meet Arne Slot’s in-form side on Sunday.

Fofana and Cucurella have both started every league game to this point and Maresca will no doubt be frustrated at having to rejig a settled defence for such a big game.

Summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi are the main contenders to take Fofana’s place at centre-back, while Cucurella’s absence could see Renato Veiga redeployed or even a first league appearance of the season for Ben Chilwell.

Comeback: Captain Reece James returned to full training with Chelsea during the international break (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

However, Maresca also has the option of pushing Levi Colwill to left-back, though with Fofana out that would mean fielding a fresh centre-back pairing.

In better news, Reece James returned to full training during the international break and is available for selection.

James has been plagued by hamstring injuries over the past year and underwent surgery midway through last season in a bid to resolve the issue.

He returned to fitness during pre-season, only to suffer another issue and is yet to play a minute of competitive action so far this term.

After so many issues, Chelsea are sure to take a cautious approach with their club captain and he will, at best, be on the bench at Anfield.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Veiga; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Kellyman

Doubt: James

Suspended: Fofana, Cucurella

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday October 20, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports