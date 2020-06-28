Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injuries for FA Cup quarter-final

Getty Images

Tammy Abraham is pushing for his first start since the restart when Chelsea travel to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.

Olivier Giroud has been given the nod for Chelsea’s first two games but Abraham made an impact off the bench against Manchester City and is likely to lead the line at the King Power Stadium.

With Chelsea facing their third game in six days, Frank Lampard may freshen things up from the side that beat City so impressively on Thursday.

Reece James could come in at right-back and Pedro could make his first start since agreeing a short-term deal to remain at Chelsea until the end of the season.

Young midfielder Billy Gilmour had a starring role against Liverpool in the last round and could be given his first start since the restart.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger has been Lampard’s preferred centre-back partnership against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Possible Chelsea XI to face Leicester (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Gilmour, Kante, Barkley; Pedro, Abraham, Pulisic.