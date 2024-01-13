Chelsea XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea could today welcome three players back for the visit of Fulham, with Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka making progress.

The trio are all in full training but the final decision about their reintroductions will lie with Mauricio Pochettino.

Chilwell and Chukwuemeka are likely only fit enough for the bench, having been out for around four months.

Their fitness will be carefully managed, with Badiashile potentially able to play more minutes after only missing the last two weeks.

Ben Chilwell has been sidelined for four months (Action Images via Reuters)

Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah are out injured.

Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Chelsea, though, still have limited options with at least nine players ruled out of a west London derby which the Blues must win after losing away at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Djordje Petrovic will be the goalkeeper in front of a back four likely featuring Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will continue in central midfield.

Wingers Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling could flank Armando Broja, but Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk are also available.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja

Doubts: Chilwell, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka

Injuries: Nkunku, Chalobah, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu, Lavia

Unavailable: Jackson (AFCON)

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, January 13, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel: TNT Sports