Chelsea XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

Noni Madueke could return for Chelsea today in their final Premier League Summer Series game, against rivals Fulham.

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright sparks at the end of last season but has yet to play for his new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Reece James played 65 minutes in Chelsea’s previous friendly in the Premier League Summer Series, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Atlanta.

Chelsea have since returned to their training base in Philadelphia but will fly to the capital of the United States on Saturday before facing Fulham on Sunday evening.

Return: Chelsea will hope that Noni Madueke can play a role against Fulham in Washington (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely continue in goal but Pochettino will spread the minutes around elsewhere and potentially rotate his entire defence.

Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell could all come into the backline in place of James, Trevoh Chalobah, Bashir Humphreys and Marc Cucurella.

Enzo Fernandez may continue in midfield but Andrey Santos could play alongside him for the first time, with Conor Gallagher also possibly recalled.

Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Madueke could all be involved in attack with Pochettino likely to make a lot of half-time substitutions in the high heat of Washington DC.

Chelsea could claim the first Summer Series trophy with a win but it would depend on Aston Villa’s result against Brentford earlier in the day.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling

Injured: Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, Bettinelli

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Time and date: 7:45 BST on Sunday July 30, 2023

Venue: FedExField