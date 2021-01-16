Chelsea XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League today
Frank Lampard will be without the suspended N’Golo Kante for this afternoon’s west London derby against Fulham, but beyond that has a fully fit squad to choose from.
Reece James has recovered from hamstring injury and could come straight back into the team for the first time since Boxing Day.
Lampard will choose between Jorginho and Billy Gilmour to replace Kante, while Kai Havertz will hope for his first Premier League start since before Christmas after scoring in last week’s FA Cup third-round win against Morecambe.
Lampard, meanwhile, hopes to benefit from an extended period working with the players after getting over the hectic festive schedule.
He is also looking for a dramatic improvement in results after a run of four defeats in six League games.
The Chelsea manager said: “We’ve had good work on the training pitch. That’s been a positive of the two weeks. It’s been the first two weeks where we’ve been able to work through a week at a really physical level, which is important if you want to improve as a team.
“I know the rules in football, no matter what squad you have, particularly with young or new players in the squad is that you need time to work.
“One of the huge pluses when I reflect on last season was that we had that and even with a young and imbalanced squad we had that long pre-season where we could work.
“Moments in the season where we could work and I saw a lot of great things. Earlier in the season, we had a lot of great things coming through and then a tough patch, but those two weeks have given us a chance to focus on the basics of our game, what we are and how we want to play and I just want to see those things come through.”
Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy; James, Zouma, Thiago, Chilwell; Havertz, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic
Injury list: None
Suspension list: N’Golo Kante
