Chelsea XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Chelsea will have Marc Cucurella back from suspension when they host Fulham in a Premier League west London derby on Boxing Day.

Cucurella missed Sunday’s goalless draw away at Everton after being sent off after the final whistle following the previous weekend’s victory over Brentford.

The Spaniard, however, kept sharp with a goalscoring performance in last week’s Conference League thrashing of Shamrock Rovers and will surely come straight back into the side at Stamford Bridge.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia is back in training after a hamstring issue but will not be fit in time to feature against the Cottagers.

“Romeo is still recovering,” manager Enzo Maresca said on Tuesday. “He’s much, much better. He’s on the pitch and working but he’s not ready for the next game.”

Maresca is not spoilt for choice at centre-back, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile still sidelined and Tosin Adarabioyo likely to continue his partnership with Levi Colwill.

Noni Madueke could come in for one of Jadon Sancho or Pedro Neto should Maresca opt to rotate out wide, but Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally suspended following his failed drugs test.

Up front, Christopher Nkunku will be hoping that Maresca decides to rest Nicolas Jackson but the trip to Ipswich on Monday perhaps looks a more likely option for rotation.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Lavia, James, Fofana, Badiashile

Suspended: Mudryk

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Thursday December 26, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Sam Barrott

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video