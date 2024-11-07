Chelsea XI vs FC Noah: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Conference League today

Enzo Maresca will again ring the changes in the Conference League tonight as Chelsea welcome FC Noah to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has tended to select an entirely different XI for the third-tier European games compared to those for the Premier League, and the visit of the Armenians will be no different.

Chelsea are expected to win handsomely against the side who are currently fourth in the Armenian Premier League.

Maresca will not be able to call on unregistered quartet Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell or the injured Cole Palmer, while Jadon Sancho will miss the match through injury. The loanee has been unavailable with an illness but, Maresca revealed on Wednesday, has now suffered a knock.

“He’s recovering from that,” the Blues head coach said about Sancho’s illness. “He had a knock in the [training] session, also. For tomorrow, for sure, he’s out. We’ll see if he’s available for Sunday's game. Otherwise, it will be after the international break.

“The rest are all available. Probably we are going to make changes tomorrow, too.”

Benoit Badiashile will start at centre-back for Chelsea, and Maresca has revealed he plans to include academy duo Tyrique George and Samuel Rak-Sakyi in his squad for the game.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Veiga, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Enzo, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku

Injured: Kellyman, Sancho

Not registered: Palmer, Lavia, Fofana, Chilwell

Doubts: None

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Thursday, November 7, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge