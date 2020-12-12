Chelsea XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League clash today
Chelsea have Christian Pulisic available for tonight’s clash with Everton in a timely boost for Frank Lampard.
The Blues are without both Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi because of hamstring injuries which are expected to keep the pair out for two weeks, so the availability of the American winger, who has struggled for fitness this season, is a big plus.
Lampard is likely to make major alterations to the side which drew 1-1 with Krasnodar in midweek. Chelsea’s manager made 10 changes from the previous weekend’s win against Leeds for what was a dead rubber.
Kai Havertz could be the only player to keep his place at Goodison Park, depending on how Lampard looks to cope without Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi on the right wing.
Chelsea could move to the top of the table with victory on Saturday night, with Tottenham and Liverpool not in action until Sunday.
It is the start of a busy Christmas and New Year schedule for Lampard’s team, which could see him rotate heavily during that period.
“We are constantly thinking about the workload because this season has constantly looked like Christmas,’ he said. “Every three days we are playing, the players have been away internationally and the breaks haven’t been there – that’s just fact. The workload is a constant one to review.
“Training is sometimes more recovery than actual work. We have to look across the board at the whole squad to try and make sure we keep all the players at the optimum level. That doesn’t change.”
Lampard has also warned new additions Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Havertz and Timo Werner what is expected over the festive period.
“Mentally it will be a different challenge for them,” he said. “But if you sign up to come to the Premier League, which for me is the greatest league in the world, they have to be ready for that mental challenge.
“At the minute, I see a squad that is very focused going into this period.”
Pulisic has only just recovered from his latest hamstring problems and Lampard added: “Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game on one of his hamstrings, but he's training normally, so we should be as we were.
“Christian is a work in progress. I don't want to call this an injury that he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game then maybe I would have used him.
“We know his abilities and that's very clear. He showed them when he came on against Leeds. I just have to find the best way of getting it out of him consistently.”
Chelsea probable team (4-3-3): Mendy; James, Zouma, Thiago, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Werner, Giroud, Pulisic
