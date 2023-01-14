Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game

Chelsea manager Graham Potter’s selection headaches have further deepened ahead of facing Crystal Palace after Joao Felix’s debut red card and Denis Zakaria added to his injury woes.

The number of absentees in the first-team squad is now up to 12 players for the upcoming London derby at Stamford Bridge, with loanee Felix suspended for three games and Zakaria suffering quadricep damage.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be available for a supporting role on the bench after he stepped up his recovery from a long-term ankle injury by joining first-team training.

Ben Chilwell is understood to be next in line for a return for the Blues, while the likes of Reece James, Edouard Mendy, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana are all facing a few more weeks before they can make their comebacks.

Despite defeat in midweek, Potter’s side performed well while playing three at the back and he could opt for the same system again. Marc Cucurella would be drafted in at left centre-half to allow Lewis Hall to continue at wing-back after a positive display at Craven cottage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start his first Chelsea match since October.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall; Havertz, Aubameyang, Mount.